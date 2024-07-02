Voting for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game is progressing and the positions of some of the most outstanding players are already known.
Aaron Judge (Yankees) has been one of the most voted in the first phase, so his participation in the starting team is assured.
In the American League, the fight for the designated hitter job is close, but Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) is in the lead with 61% of the vote. He is followed by Yordan Álvarez (Astros) with 49%. In the National League, the race for the second base spot is also close, with Ketel Marte (D-backs) leading with 55% of the vote over Luis Arraez (Padres).
Full list of votes so far
AMERICAN LEAGUE:
FIRST BASE
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue jays: 57%
- Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles: 43%
SECOND BASE
- Jose Altuve, Astros: 56%
- Marcus Semien, Rangers: 44%
SHORTSTOP
- Gunnar Henderson, Orioles: 67%
- Bobby Witt Jr., Royals: 33%
THIRD BASE
- José Ramírez, Guardians: 59%
- Jordan Westburg, Orioles: 41%
GARDENS
- Juan Soto, Yankees: 29%
- Steven Kwan, Guardians: 28%
- Anthony Santander, Orioles: 26%
- Kyle Tucker, Astros: 16%
CATCHER
- Adley Rutschman, Orioles: 72%
- Salvador Pérez, Kansas City: 28%
DESIGNATED HITTER
- Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 51%
- Ryan O’Hearn, Orioles: 49%
NATIONAL LEAGUE:
SECOND BASE
- Ketel Marte, D-backs: 55%
- Luis Arráez, San Diego: 45%
SHORTSTOP
- Trea Turner, Phillies: 53%
- Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 47%
THIRD BASE
- Alec Bohm, Phillies: 70%
- Manny Machado, San Diego: 30%
GARDENS
- Christian Yelich, Brewers: 21%
- Jurickson Profar, San Diego: 20%
- Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego: 16%
- Brandon Marsh, Phillies: 15%
- Teóscar Hernández, Dodgers, 14%
- Nick Castellanos, Phillies, 14%
CATCHER
- William Contreras, Brewers: 60%
- J.T. Realmuto, Filis: 40%
DESIGNATED HITTER
- Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers: 61%
- Kyle Schwarber, Phillies: 39%
Voting for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game will close on July 3, with the final teams announced on July 7. Who are your favorites to make it to the All-Star Game?