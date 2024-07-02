MLB All-Star voting heats up! Judge would be among the starters, Ohtani leads DH race in the AL. See the full breakdown of current votes for 1B, 2B, SS, 3B, OF, C & DH in both leagues. Vote ends July 3rd, starters announced July 7th!

Voting for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game is progressing and the positions of some of the most outstanding players are already known.

Aaron Judge (Yankees) has been one of the most voted in the first phase, so his participation in the starting team is assured.

In the American League, the fight for the designated hitter job is close, but Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) is in the lead with 61% of the vote. He is followed by Yordan Álvarez (Astros) with 49%. In the National League, the race for the second base spot is also close, with Ketel Marte (D-backs) leading with 55% of the vote over Luis Arraez (Padres).

Full list of votes so far

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

AMERICAN LEAGUE:

FIRST BASE

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue jays: 57% Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles: 43%

SECOND BASE

Jose Altuve, Astros: 56% Marcus Semien, Rangers: 44%

SHORTSTOP

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles: 67% Bobby Witt Jr., Royals: 33%

THIRD BASE

José Ramírez, Guardians: 59% Jordan Westburg, Orioles: 41%

GARDENS

Juan Soto, Yankees: 29% Steven Kwan, Guardians: 28% Anthony Santander, Orioles: 26% Kyle Tucker, Astros: 16%

CATCHER

Adley Rutschman, Orioles: 72% Salvador Pérez, Kansas City: 28%

DESIGNATED HITTER

Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 51% Ryan O’Hearn, Orioles: 49%

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

NATIONAL LEAGUE:

SECOND BASE

Ketel Marte, D-backs: 55% Luis Arráez, San Diego: 45%

SHORTSTOP

Trea Turner, Phillies: 53% Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 47%

THIRD BASE

Alec Bohm, Phillies: 70% Manny Machado, San Diego: 30%

GARDENS

Christian Yelich, Brewers: 21% Jurickson Profar, San Diego: 20% Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego: 16% Brandon Marsh, Phillies: 15% Teóscar Hernández, Dodgers, 14% Nick Castellanos, Phillies, 14%

CATCHER

William Contreras, Brewers: 60% J.T. Realmuto, Filis: 40%

DESIGNATED HITTER

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers: 61% Kyle Schwarber, Phillies: 39%

Voting for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game will close on July 3, with the final teams announced on July 7. Who are your favorites to make it to the All-Star Game?