Each home run in this event is a display of their batting power, but other than home runs players get an award and some money if they win the event. Check here how much they pay the winner.

Pete Alonso will be the defending champion during the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby and as the big favorite it is highly likely that he will win the title and set a new record that will be difficult for future generations to break.

The MLB Home Run Derby has been going on since the 20th century but this event is much newer than people think. The format has changed over the years, but the winner is the player with the most home runs at the end of the last few rounds.

Previously, big prizes were not awarded to the winners, but since a couple of seasons ago the MLB has been making an effort to tempt the players with a money bag so that the event becomes much more worth watching.

MLB Home Run Derby 2022 prize: How much money do the winner get?

The home run derby winner gets a 'Derby Champ' luxury chain (no estimated cost so far) and a $1,000,000 million. The chain is something new but it is the second time that it will be awarded to the winner, that chain is based on what Daddy Yankee did when he gave a luxury chain to Pete Alonso in 2019.

Aaron Judge will not be present at the event, he won the home run derby in 2017 when the event was hosted at Marlins Park and that was his only victory in the event as the following year Bryce Harper won. The Mets have won the Derby only three times, apart from Alonso, in 1986 another Mets player won the derby, Darryl Strawberry.

