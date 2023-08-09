Logan Gilbert is one of the key pitchers for the Seattle Mariners to be having a good time in the 2023 MLB season. They have a 59-52 record after their 2-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on August 8, where Gilbert set a pair of interesting records, including one against Juan Soto.

The Seattle Mariners are currently enjoying a winning streak that began on August 2 with a 6-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox at home. After that game, they won another four against the Angels on the road and the most recent against the Padres.

Gilbert is also enjoying a good streak since Independence Day, July 4, when he won the second game of the series against the San Francisco Giants on the road 6-0. That was his sixth victory of the 2023 season.

What two records did Logan Gilbert set against the Padres?

During the first game of the series against the San Diego Padres on August 8, Logan Gilbert became the first right-handed pitcher to strike out Juan Soto three times in a game. His other record was personal: that victory against the Padres was one of his best, with a career-high 12 strikeouts.

Logan is one of the Mariners’ starting pitchers, along with Luis Castillo, Emerson Hancock, George Kirby, and Bryce Miller. Last season was relatively good for Gilbert, with a 13-6 record. It is likely that he will be able to surpass that record in 2023.