The 39-year-old second baseman may have played his last game for the New York Mets as the club has designated Robinson Cano for assignment.

Robinson Cano has been with the New York Mets since 2018, coming via trade from the Seattle Mariners in December of that year. Cano had a nightmare three seasons for the Mets, in his first season he set a career high strikeout rate and was considered a flop signing by the team.

Despite a small turn around in performances Cano in 2019 batted the lowest in his career at .256. In 2020 the shortened MLB season provided an opportunity for Cano to bounce back with an improved batting average, but at the end of 2020 Cano was suspended for the entire 2021 season after testing positive for Stanozolol.

Now the Mets have decided to cut their losses and decided to send Cano for assignment after yet another bad start to the MLB season. The decision to take Cano off of the 40-man roster does come at a price, the Mets still owe Cano $37 million.

Robinson Cano to still be paid by the Mets

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets will pay Cano a total of about $37.6 million in salary over the next two seasons. Cano’s time with the Mets is a far cry from what he was able to accomplish when his career began with the New York Yankees.

Cano was an 8-time All-Star, all prior to coming to the Mets, a World Series winner in 2009, 2-time Gold Glove winner, and World Baseball Classic MVP in 2013.

According to Yahoo Sports, Cano could ask for a release of his contract and try to sign as a free agent for another MLB team, almost certainly the Mets are looking for Cano to give up part of his allotted salary to get an early release from his contract.