MLB News: Astros manager Joe Espada reveals star outfielder has knee injury

Bad news for Houston Astros fans: Manager Joe Espada announced that a star outfielder will be unavailable for the penultimate series of the season, but he could make a quick return.

The Houston Astros are just days away from clinching the American League West division title, needing only to play their final two series against the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians. However, before that can happen, Manager Joe Espada delivered some bad news regarding the knee of a star outfielder.

The player in question is Yordan Alvarez. According to the Astros manager, he will not be able to play in the series against the Seattle Mariners, which began on September 23 and is expected to conclude on September 25. Reports indicate that Alvarez is dealing with a knee sprain.

Born in Cuba, Yordan Alvarez last played on September 22 in the final game of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, which the Astros won 3-1. In that game, Alvarez had two at-bats and recorded two hits.

When Could Yordan Alvarez Return?

The manager also revealed that he hopes Yordan Alvarez will be back for the Astros’ final weekend of the 2024 MLB season. They will face off against the Cleveland Guardians in a series from September 27 to 29 at Progressive Field to close out the regular season.

Alvarez and the Astros in the 2024 MLB Season

So far, the Houston Astros sit in first place in the AL West with a record of 85 wins and 72 losses. Alvarez has contributed significantly this season, hitting 35 home runs, tallying 170 hits, and driving in 86 RBIs, making him one of the team’s most productive outfielders.