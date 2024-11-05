MLB News: Dave Roberts makes big admission after winning World Series against Yankees

In an unexpected revelation, manager Dave Roberts admitted to a fear he carried into Game 5 against the New York Yankees, a fear that ultimately didn’t materialize thanks to key errors by the Bronx Bombers during the game.

Dave Roberts led the Dodgers to a 2024 World Series victory over the New York Yankees, clinching the championship at Yankee Stadium. The Dodgers capitalized on a series of Yankees errors in Game 5, ultimately securing the win and celebrating the title right in front of rival fans.

After days of euphoria and celebrations in LA, Dave Roberts sat down to discuss his World Series experience on Mookie Betts’ podcast. He took the opportunity to admit that he was deeply afraid of losing in New York and having to return to Los Angeles for a Game 6.

“I’ll tell you this now publicly—I was so afraid to come back to Los Angeles for Game 6… if we come back, the noise and pressure become real. Because then you risk becoming part of history in the wrong way, as a team that blew a 3-0 lead. It had never happened in the World Series, though we’ve seen it in the ALCS (Yankees-Red Sox). For me, that was the fear.”

Roberts also shared that he managed with urgency to secure the Game 5 win at Yankee Stadium, which ultimately swung in the Dodgers‘ favor thanks to fifth-inning errors by the home team that handed Roberts a 5-0 lead.

Dave Roberts Knew the Yankees Would Push Back

During the podcast with Mookie Betts, Roberts also mentioned that he fully expected the Yankees to push back in Game 4. With the Dodgers holding a 3-0 series lead, that fourth game was almost like a “free game,” as everyone anticipated losing at least one.

It’s worth noting that Roberts is no World Series novice; he now has two rings as a manager with the Dodgers and three from his playing days. His career as Dodgers manager began in 2016, reaching the NLCS that year before losing to the Cubs.