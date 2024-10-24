MLB News: Dave Roberts makes something clear about Shohei Ohtani's pitching role for World Series

Dave Roberts will need to devise a solid strategy for using the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen during the World Series, given that several key pitchers are injured and there were rumors that Shohei Ohtani could pitch in the series. The head coach had to set the record straight.
According to recent statements from Dave Roberts, Shohei Ohtani will not pitch during the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees. The head coach was clear, stating there’s no chance the Japanese star will be called upon to pitch.
