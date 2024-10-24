Trending topics:
MLB News: Dave Roberts makes something clear about Shohei Ohtani's pitching role for World Series

The head coach of the Los Angeles Dodgers had to step forward to clarify Shohei Ohtani's role as a pitcher in the World Series, a question everyone has been asking. Dave Roberts finally put the matter to rest.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks back to the dugout after striking out in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Three of the Division Series at Petco Park on October 08, 2024 in San Diego, California.
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks back to the dugout after striking out in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Three of the Division Series at Petco Park on October 08, 2024 in San Diego, California.

By Richard Tovar

Dave Roberts will need to devise a solid strategy for using the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen during the World Series, given that several key pitchers are injured and there were rumors that Shohei Ohtani could pitch in the series. The head coach had to set the record straight.

According to recent statements from Dave Roberts, Shohei Ohtani will not pitch during the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees. The head coach was clear, stating there’s no chance the Japanese star will be called upon to pitch.

Developing story…

