After weeks of speculation about his future, the Los Angeles Dodgers have officially secured one of the key contributors to their World Series success. Teoscar Hernandez has been announced as their latest signing, sparking excitement among MLB fans who believe the championship trophy might remain at Dodger Stadium next season.

With stars like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and now Hernandez, the Dodgers are poised to defend their title against fierce competition. Head coach Dave Roberts is already crafting a strategy to keep the team ahead of rival franchises that have made significant roster upgrades in the offseason.

Hernandez’s inclusion in the Dodgers’ 2025 MLB roster solidifies their reputation as a team to beat. Opponents are already bracing for the challenge as Los Angeles signals its determination to claim another championship. Here are the players Roberts could feature in his starting lineup for the upcoming season:

Shohei Ohtani, DH

Mookie Betts, SS

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Teoscar Hernández, RF

Max Muncy, 3B

Will Smith, C

Michael Conforto, LF

Tommy Edman, SS

Gavin Lux, 2B

Teoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to hitting a home run in the third inning against the New York Yankees during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Four key additions to the Dodgers’ roster, beyond Hernandez

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not only re-signed Teoscar Hernandez to bolster their roster but have also added four key players to strengthen their lineup. These new acquisitions aim to support stars Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman in their quest to defend the MLB title. With these strategic moves, the Dodgers are setting their sights on making a dominant impact in the upcoming season.

Meet the new Dodgers:

Michael Conforto: The 31-year-old outfielder joins the Dodgers after a solid campaign with the Giants. Last season, Conforto appeared in 130 games, registering 488 plate appearances and 433 at-bats. He posted a .240 batting average, recording 104 hits, 56 runs, and 20 home runs. Known for his power and consistency, Conforto is expected to provide a significant offensive boost to the Dodgers’ lineup.

Blake Treinen: After a strong 2024 season, the Dodgers re-signed Treinen to strengthen their bullpen. The veteran reliever appeared in 50 games, allowing just 33 hits and 11 earned runs while giving up only five home runs. Treinen also recorded 56 strikeouts, underscoring his reliability in high-leverage situations. His experience and effectiveness will be invaluable in late-game scenarios.

Blake Snell: Acquired from the San Francisco Giants, Snell brings a wealth of experience to the Dodgers’ rotation. In 2024, he delivered a standout season, making 20 starts and posting an impressive 1.00 WHIP across 104 innings pitched. He allowed just 65 hits and 38 earned runs while recording 164 strikeouts, showcasing his dominance on the mound. Snell is poised to play a pivotal role in bolstering the Dodgers’ pitching staff this season.

Tommy Edman: Following a standout 2024 season, the Dodgers secured Edman with a five-year contract extension. The versatile infielder posted a .239 batting average in 153 plate appearances, tallying 33 hits, 20 runs, and six home runs. Edman’s speed and versatility, highlighted by 11 stolen bases last year, will add depth and flexibility to the Dodgers’ infield, making him a key asset moving forward.

Dodgers eyeing another Japanese star: Roki Sasaki

With Shohei Ohtani already bringing his star power and experience to the Dodgers, the team is reportedly setting its sights on another Japanese sensation, Roki Sasaki. While other teams, including those from New York, are also in the mix, the Dodgers could leverage Ohtani’s presence to strengthen their chances of landing Sasaki.