MLB News: Dodgers' Dave Roberts explains key decision on bullpen strategy ahead of World Series Game 5

Dave Roberts, manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, made a key decision in Game 4 of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees.

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a resounding defeat against the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the MLB World Series. Despite having a significant lead in the series, manager Dave Roberts opted to use less experienced relievers instead of his best arms.

While the decision sparked some controversy, Roberts saw a silver lining in preserving the bullpen for future games. With a significant lead in the series, the Dodgers manager felt it was more important to have a rested bullpen for potential Games 5, 6, and 7.

Dave Roberts, via MLB, when asked about the use of the bullpen in Game 4, made a clear reference to the availability of the Dodgers’ bullpen for the upcoming Game 5 of the World Series.

“Absolutely, absolutely, I don’t think anyone expected those guys to lay down, and we had some at-bats that I thought could have been better,” Roberts pointed out. “But we knew it’s a bullpen game and, you know, as far as outcomes, to have six guys in your pen feeling good, rested, I feel good about that. And being up 3-1, yeah.”

Dave Roberts’ strategy against the Yankees

While some might question Roberts’ strategy, it’s important to remember that the Dodgers had a comfortable lead in the series. By preserving his best pitchers, Roberts could focus on securing victory in the upcoming games and avoiding any potential upset.

Time will tell if Roberts’ decision was the right one. However, the Dodgers manager is confident that his team has what it takes to close out the series and win the World Series title.

When will Game 5 of the World Series Dodgers vs. Yankees take place?

Game 5 of the World Series will take place this Wednesday, October 30, at Yankee Stadium. Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees, while Jack Flaherty will take the mound for the Dodgers. The Dodgers are just one win away from clinching the MLB World Series title.