MLB News: Mets’ Carlos Mendoza issues strong warning to Bryce Harper, Phillies ahead of Game 3

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza responded to questions about how his team might fare in Game 3 against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies as the NLDS continues back at home.

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza isn’t backing down after the tough 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper in Game 2 of the NLDS. As his team prepares to face the Phillies at home in Game 3, Mendoza is full of optimism, determined to bounce back like they’ve done before this season.

“We came back in the ninth inning during Game 2 after losing the lead. So off day tomorrow [October 7] and can’t wait to play in front of our fans, our fan base, It’s been a while, so we’ll be ready to go,” Mendoza stated confidently. His message is clear: the Mets aren’t finished yet, and they’re looking forward to using the home-field advantage to regain momentum in the series against Phillies and Bryce Harper.

The Phillies may have fallen short in Philadelphia, but they showed their resilience by rallying late in Game 2, coming back from a three-run deficit. Now, Mendoza and his squad are focused on taking it one game at a time. He emphasized that it’s about staying composed in high-pressure moments, and this upcoming game is no different.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Look, we got to take it one day at a time, and we got to win a series,” Mendoza said when asked about the pressure of facing the Phillies. “You know that’s a rally good team [Phillies] during Game 2, and you saw it today, they got down, it was three nothing. And we took the crowd away, and before you know it they got back and tie the game and they continue to fight.”

Advertisement

Carlos Mendoza says one day at a time

His remarks underscore the respect he holds for the Phillies, especially after seeing Bryce Harper with Nick Castellanos scoring big home runes to tie the game in Game 2. Mendoza acknowledges the challenge but remains focused on the task ahead. For the Mets, Game 3 is pivotal as it offers them a chance to push the series to a deciding fifth game.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Bryce Harper makes something clear about the upcoming Game 3 against Mets

While Bryce Harper and the Phillies have shown their grit, the Mets have proven they can hang tough in the face of adversity. Game 3 promises to be an intense battle, with both teams looking to take control of the series. As Mendoza said, “One day at a time, one game at a time, and see what happens.”