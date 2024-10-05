Yankees News: Aaron Boone clarifies Juan Soto's situation amid free agency concerns before ALDS

Dominican star Juan Soto has become a key player for the New York Yankees, but his future with the team is uncertain, and manager Aaron Boone is sending a clear message.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has expressed confidence that Juan Soto is comfortable and motivated in New York. Despite the proximity of his free agency, Soto is focused on the present and on helping the Yankees reach the championship.

Juan Soto has had an exceptional season with the Yankees, standing out for his offensive power and ability to contribute to the team. His presence in the lineup is critical for the Yankees, and his playoff performance will be crucial to the team’s success.

“I’m not thinking about the free agency part of it. I don’t think he is,” Aaron Boone said Friday during team workouts at Yankee Stadium “I think he’s loving being here, being part of this team, and knowing what’s at stake and what he has an opportunity to do. He’s been in playoff baseball before. He’s won a championship before. He obviously knows what it takes.

“I think that’s where his mind is. Talk about being present; I think he’s very focused on where he is, and obviously, he’s coming off an amazing regular season. He’s a guy we count on heavily in our lineup, but I think he’s in a great place.” Boone added.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees looks on during a workout at Yankee Stadium on October 01, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Soto’s future with the Yankees

Soto’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, making him one of the most coveted free agents on the market. It is expected that he will receive a lucrative offer, and several teams will be interested in his services.

“I don’t think he ever gets ahead of himself like that. I think when that time comes, they’ll handle it,” Boone said. “But right now, I think he’s completely focused on going out there and performing on a big stage in the playoffs.”