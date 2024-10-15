Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Edwin Diaz and Mark Vientos send strong message to Dodgers ahead of NLCS Game 3

Two key players in the Game 2 victory, Edwin Díaz and Mark Vientos, sent a strong message to the Dodgers ahead of the upcoming game in New York for the MLB National League Championship Series.

Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets runs the bases after hitting a grand-slam home run to take a 6-0 lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during Game Two of the Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Getty ImagesMark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets runs the bases after hitting a grand-slam home run to take a 6-0 lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during Game Two of the Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Richard Tovar

The New York Mets tied the National League Championship Series 1-1 with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2. In the second inning, Mark Vientos delivered a big home run, widening the gap to 6-0. And Edwin Diaz saved the day.

After the game, during the press conference, the Mets players were visibly pleased with the result, with some even showing a bit of overconfidence, claiming they could secure the NLCS while playing in New York. Edwin Díaz was one of those who said the team could close out the MLB series at home.

“Going back home, play 3 more games there, we have a chance to take the series at home,” said Díaz, who played a key role in the game, pitching 1.1 innings with three strikeouts, allowing just one hit to help the Mets tie the series.

Advertisement

Another player who sent a strong message to the Dodgers was Mark Vientos, the hitter responsible for driving in Winker and Taylor with his crucial home run. “Playing in front of the New York fans is the best, so I’m excited to get back,” Vientos said.

Advertisement

Dodgers’ power was drained by Mets bullpen

The Dodgers responded in the fifth inning with a solo homer from Max Muncy, but Vientos’ big hit in the second proved pivotal. Sean Manaea pitched five solid innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven, keeping the Mets in control. Edwin Díaz closed out the game, earning his second save of the series.

MLB Postseason: Yankees’ pitching rotation for ALCS vs. Guardians

see also

MLB Postseason: Yankees’ pitching rotation for ALCS vs. Guardians

Upcoming Game

Game 3 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and Mets will be played on October 16 at Citi Field. This will be the first of three home games for the Mets, who could use that advantage to secure the series, just as Díaz mentioned. Both teams will come into the game after nearly two days of rest.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Mets’ Francisco Lindor makes something clear to Dodgers about NLCS pressure
MLB

MLB News: Mets’ Francisco Lindor makes something clear to Dodgers about NLCS pressure

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys' wide receiver corps
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys' wide receiver corps

NBA News: Parsons compares Bronny and LeBron with Clippers' Austin Rivers playing for Doc
NBA

NBA News: Parsons compares Bronny and LeBron with Clippers' Austin Rivers playing for Doc

Lamar Jackson makes bold admission about Commanders' Jayden Daniels
NFL

Lamar Jackson makes bold admission about Commanders' Jayden Daniels

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo