MLB News: Edwin Diaz and Mark Vientos send strong message to Dodgers ahead of NLCS Game 3

Two key players in the Game 2 victory, Edwin Díaz and Mark Vientos, sent a strong message to the Dodgers ahead of the upcoming game in New York for the MLB National League Championship Series.

The New York Mets tied the National League Championship Series 1-1 with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2. In the second inning, Mark Vientos delivered a big home run, widening the gap to 6-0. And Edwin Diaz saved the day.

After the game, during the press conference, the Mets players were visibly pleased with the result, with some even showing a bit of overconfidence, claiming they could secure the NLCS while playing in New York. Edwin Díaz was one of those who said the team could close out the MLB series at home.

“Going back home, play 3 more games there, we have a chance to take the series at home,” said Díaz, who played a key role in the game, pitching 1.1 innings with three strikeouts, allowing just one hit to help the Mets tie the series.

Another player who sent a strong message to the Dodgers was Mark Vientos, the hitter responsible for driving in Winker and Taylor with his crucial home run. “Playing in front of the New York fans is the best, so I’m excited to get back,” Vientos said.

Dodgers’ power was drained by Mets bullpen

The Dodgers responded in the fifth inning with a solo homer from Max Muncy, but Vientos’ big hit in the second proved pivotal. Sean Manaea pitched five solid innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven, keeping the Mets in control. Edwin Díaz closed out the game, earning his second save of the series.

Upcoming Game

Game 3 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and Mets will be played on October 16 at Citi Field. This will be the first of three home games for the Mets, who could use that advantage to secure the series, just as Díaz mentioned. Both teams will come into the game after nearly two days of rest.