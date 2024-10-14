Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Postseason: Yankees’ pitching rotation for ALCS vs. Guardians

The New York Yankees will begin the ALCS at home against the Cleveland Guardians, marking a special opener. The best news is that the Bronx team's manager revealed the pitching rotation for the first four games.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees reacts during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals during Game Four of the Division Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Getty ImagesGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees reacts during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals during Game Four of the Division Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Richard Tovar

The New York Yankees will kick off the ALCS at home, hoping to secure a victory against the Cleveland Guardians to advance to the MLB World Series. The key will be managing the pitching from the mound. Recently, the Yankees’ manager announced the pitching rotation for the first four games.

According to Aaron Boone, Yankees manager, the starter for Game 1 will be Carlos Rodon—a decision that took some by surprise, but Boone confirmed it came down to a close choice between Rodon and Clarke Schmidt.

On the other hand, Gerrit Cole has been chosen to pitch in Game 2. He is the number one option on the depth chart, but Boone decided to hold him back for the second game, possibly to lessen the pressure on him.

Clarke Schmidt will take the mound for Game 3, which will be played at Progressive Field, marking the Yankees’ first road game in the series against the Guardians. Finally, Luis Gil will pitch Game 4, also in Cleveland.

What about Marcus Stroman?

It’s clear that he will not be in the mix for the first four games, but Aaron Boone mentioned that the Yankees will add another pitcher for the ALCS against the Guardians, though he did not confirm if that player would be Stroman.

MLB News: First baseman Luis Arraez makes something clear about his future with Padres

see also

MLB News: First baseman Luis Arraez makes something clear about his future with Padres

In the 2024 season, Stroman has an overall record of 10-9, with a 4.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts. His most recent outing with the Yankees was on September 25 against the Baltimore Orioles, where he struggled, allowing a loss of 9-7 after pitching just 3.1 innings.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

