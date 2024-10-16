Trending topics:
MLB News: Former Mets star shares thoughts on Mark Vientos after Game 2 NLCS victory over Dodgers

A former New York Mets star shared his perspective on Mark Vientos after Game 2 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, praising Vientos for his standout performance with the team in the MLB Playoffs.

Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets runs the bases after hitting a grand-slam home run to take a 6-0 lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during Game Two of the Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
By Alexander Rosquez

A former New York Mets star shared his impressions of Mark Vientos, who has demonstrated his talent and resilience in the MLB playoffs, especially after his grand slam in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

David Wright, the former Mets star, shared his thoughts on Vientos with SNY, highlighting his work ethic, positive mindset, and ability to overcome challenges. Wright was particularly impressed by the maturity and professionalism Vientos showed from his early days in the minors.

“I remember meeting him for the first time in spring training when he was in the minor leagues,” Wright said. “They asked me to go speak to a group of infielders during early work. Mind you, it’s the middle of spring at 7 a.m. He asked if I had extra time after working, speaking with the group, to spend with him individually.”

“We hung out for the next 20 minutes just talking baseball,” added Wright. “That has always stuck with me. When I watch him play, he looks like a 10-year veteran as opposed to a rookie. Nothing fazes him, and he doesn’t allow one bad at-bat or one error to affect him.

The impact of Vientos on the Mets

Vientos has performed exceptionally well in the MLB playoffs, contributing with both his hitting and defense. His grand slam in Game 2 was crucial for the Mets to tie the series against the Dodgers.

Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza praised Vientos for his ability to handle adversity and his commitment to the team, as reported by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “He has meant everything to us,” Mendoza said. “This guy has done such a good job handling adversity. He went through a lot. He went to spring training with a pretty good chance of making the ballclub, and in the last week, we signed J.D., and he got the news that he was going back to the minors.”

