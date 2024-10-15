MLB News: Mets reach bold decision about key starting pitcher for NLCS vs. Dodgers

Despite his difficult performance in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets have decided to keep the pitcher on their roster. Despite rumors that he could be removed, the Mets are confident that Kodai Senga is healthy and can contribute to the team in […]

Despite his difficult performance in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets have decided to keep the pitcher on their roster. Despite rumors that he could be removed, the Mets are confident that Kodai Senga is healthy and can contribute to the team in this MLB postseason.

Senga had a disastrous outing in Game 1, allowing three runs in just 1.1 innings. However, the New York Mets have not lost confidence in him and believe he can still be an option for future appearances in the NLCS.

Senga is likely to have a limited role in the Championship Series. His performance in Game 1 suggests he could be used as an opener or even as a reliever. However, the Mets have not yet made a final decision on his role with the team.

According to Andy Martino of SNY regarding Senga: “Mets officials said they consider Senga a healthy player and aren’t discussing removing him from the roster due to injury.”

Senga’s future with the Mets in the NLCS

The decision to keep Senga on the roster could be influenced by the need for pitching depth in the NLCS. As the series progresses, the Mets will evaluate their options and decide if Senga can make a positive contribution.

