MLB News: Mets reach bold decision about key starting pitcher for NLCS vs. Dodgers

Despite his difficult performance in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets have decided to keep the pitcher on their roster. Despite rumors that he could be removed, the Mets are confident that Kodai Senga is healthy and can contribute to the team in […]

By Alexander Rosquez

Despite his difficult performance in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets have decided to keep the pitcher on their roster. Despite rumors that he could be removed, the Mets are confident that Kodai Senga is healthy and can contribute to the team in this MLB postseason.

Senga had a disastrous outing in Game 1, allowing three runs in just 1.1 innings. However, the New York Mets have not lost confidence in him and believe he can still be an option for future appearances in the NLCS.

Senga is likely to have a limited role in the Championship Series. His performance in Game 1 suggests he could be used as an opener or even as a reliever. However, the Mets have not yet made a final decision on his role with the team.

According to Andy Martino of SNY regarding Senga: “Mets officials said they consider Senga a healthy player and aren’t discussing removing him from the roster due to injury.”

Senga’s future with the Mets in the NLCS

The decision to keep Senga on the roster could be influenced by the need for pitching depth in the NLCS. As the series progresses, the Mets will evaluate their options and decide if Senga can make a positive contribution.

MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Boone makes big admission about Aaron Judge's teammate after ALCS Game 1

MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Boone makes big admission about Aaron Judge's teammate after ALCS Game 1

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

