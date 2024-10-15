Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani’s teammate delivers clear message after Dodgers' Game 2 NLCS loss to Mets

Despite the loss, the Los Angeles Dodgers are holding their heads high, and Shohei Ohtani’s teammate shared his thoughts on Game 2 of the NLCS in the MLB Postseason.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the first base during the ninth inning of Game Two of the Championship Series against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the first base during the ninth inning of Game Two of the Championship Series against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

Shohei Ohtani‘s teammate from the Los Angeles Dodgers expressed disappointment after the loss in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) to the New York Mets during the MLB postseason. Despite the frustration, he emphasized the importance of staying calm and focusing on the upcoming game.

The Dodgers struggled offensively in the game, with only three players recording hits. The Mets’ pitching, led by Sean Manaea, was effective and limited the Dodgers’ opportunities.

Max Muncy, Shohei Ohtani’s teammate, acknowledged that the Los Angeles Dodgers made mistakes and did not capitalize on their chances. However, he also stressed that the series is far from over and that the team has the ability to bounce back.

In an interview with SportsNet LA, Muncy said, “You can’t sit there and cry about it. We still have a bunch more games to play,” Muncy said. “We just have to make sure we’re ready to go. I’m glad there’s an off day tomorrow.”

Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after a solo home run against the New York Mets in the fifth inning during Game Two of the Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after a solo home run against the New York Mets in the fifth inning during Game Two of the Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The Dodgers third baseman emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and focusing on the next game. “It’s a long series. You don’t win or lose a series in one game, especially early on. You move on. We have to put in the work tomorrow, show up the next day, and it’s zero-to-zero,” Muncy said. “Thankfully, we have some good guys in this clubhouse. We are going to make sure everyone is in the right headspace moving forward.”

The challenge of facing the Mets in the NLCS

The New York Mets have proven to be a strong and competitive team in the playoffs. For the Dodgers, facing the Mets presents a significant challenge. The team will need to adjust its strategy and find a way to overcome the Mets’ solid pitching.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

