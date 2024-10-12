MLB News: Lakers Star LeBron James reacts on social media to Dodgers' thrilling NDLS Game 5 victory

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joins the Los Angeles Dodgers' celebration after their Game 5 NLDS win, advancing to the Championship Series in the MLB Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a thrilling comeback, defeating the San Diego Padres in five games in the National League Division Series. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent a message on social media to the team following the victory in the MLB Playoffs.

The Dodgers will now face the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series. The Mets, who eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies in their division series, enter the Championship Series with strong momentum.

Among the prominent spectators at Dodger Stadium was Lakers’ LeBron James. James, who has attended several Dodgers games in the past, showed his support for the other Los Angeles team as they pursue another championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the win, James took to social media to congratulate the Dodgers on advancing to the National League Championship Series, writing: “Congrats @Dodgers on Advancing to NLCS!!!”

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant’s Message Before Game 5 of the NLDS

The Dodgers were inspired by a message from the legendary Kobe Bryant before the decisive Game 5. Bryant, who led the Lakers to victory in the 2009 NBA Finals despite being down in the series, left a message in the Dodgers’ locker room that read, “The job is not done.”

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: LeBron James' Lakers targeting key trade for roster improvement

This message served as motivation for the Dodgers, who managed to come back and advance to the next round. Now, the Dodgers will look to follow Bryant’s example and fight for the World Series title.