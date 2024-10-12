Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Lakers Star LeBron James reacts on social media to Dodgers' thrilling NDLS Game 5 victory

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joins the Los Angeles Dodgers' celebration after their Game 5 NLDS win, advancing to the Championship Series in the MLB Playoffs.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers attend a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California.
© Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers attend a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a thrilling comeback, defeating the San Diego Padres in five games in the National League Division Series. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent a message on social media to the team following the victory in the MLB Playoffs.

The Dodgers will now face the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series. The Mets, who eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies in their division series, enter the Championship Series with strong momentum.

Among the prominent spectators at Dodger Stadium was Lakers’ LeBron James. James, who has attended several Dodgers games in the past, showed his support for the other Los Angeles team as they pursue another championship.

Advertisement

After the win, James took to social media to congratulate the Dodgers on advancing to the National League Championship Series, writing: “Congrats @Dodgers on Advancing to NLCS!!!”

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant’s Message Before Game 5 of the NLDS

The Dodgers were inspired by a message from the legendary Kobe Bryant before the decisive Game 5. Bryant, who led the Lakers to victory in the 2009 NBA Finals despite being down in the series, left a message in the Dodgers’ locker room that read, “The job is not done.”

NBA Rumors: LeBron James&#039; Lakers targeting key trade for roster improvement

see also

NBA Rumors: LeBron James' Lakers targeting key trade for roster improvement

This message served as motivation for the Dodgers, who managed to come back and advance to the next round. Now, the Dodgers will look to follow Bryant’s example and fight for the World Series title.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Warriors coach Steve Kerr delivers key update on Stephen Curry’s hand injury scare
NBA

NBA News: Warriors coach Steve Kerr delivers key update on Stephen Curry’s hand injury scare

NFL reveals very important information about Josh Allen concussion with Buffalo Bills
NFL

NFL reveals very important information about Josh Allen concussion with Buffalo Bills

Spain vs Denmark: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Spain vs Denmark: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Serbia vs Switzerland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Serbia vs Switzerland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo