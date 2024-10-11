NBA Rumors: LeBron James' Lakers targeting key trade for roster improvement

The Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, continue to explore trade market options to strengthen their center position. Despite having Anthony Davis, the team feels the need to add depth and talent in that area, especially after their losses to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the last NBA playoffs.

The Lakers have shown interest in Jonas Valančiūnas, but they will have to wait until December to acquire him. Other names mentioned include Walker Kessler, Nikola Vučević, Isaiah Jackson, Nick Richards, and Day’Ron Sharpe.

The lack of free-agent moves to address this need has left the Lakers with limited options. Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood, the team’s primary centers, are set to miss the start of the season due to injuries. According to Shams Charania of ESPN:

“Sources tell me the Lakers have been exploring potentially adding a big man, a center, to their roster. Not sure exactly when that will take place, but they have started looking into the marketplace. Christian Wood remains sidelined with a knee issue; he had surgery recently, and they’re waiting for his return. In the interim, Jaxson Hayes has stepped up during training camp and has been a positive factor for the Lakers,”

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to an officials call during the second half of a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“Another player to keep an eye on is Christian Koloko, who was signed to a two-way contract before training camp. He was expected to play a potential reserve role on the roster. Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin and I have heard internally that Lakers doctors are confident Koloko will be cleared by the league’s fitness-to-play panel despite his blood clot issue. However, the process is ongoing. The Lakers are still awaiting answers from the league and the Players Association on his clearance, which will be a significant factor to watch. Koloko was expected to play a potential role down the stretch of the Lakers’ season,” Charania added.

Anthony Davis’ preference in the Lakers

Anthony Davis has expressed a preference for playing power forward. Coach JJ Redick eyes expanded role for Anthony Davis in Lakers’ lineup, emphasizing the benefits he can bring to the team.

By playing at the four, Davis can be more versatile and dangerous on defense, while Hayes plays a more traditional role in the paint. This combination could be effective for the Lakers and help improve their performance in the paint.