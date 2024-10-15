MLB News: Luis Severino makes hilarious admission ahead of Game 3 with the Mets

Ahead of Game 3 in the MLB National League Championship Series, Luis Severino shared insights into his preparation for the pivotal matchup with the New York Mets.

All or nothing. That’s the mindset the New York Mets need to embrace heading into Game 3 of the MLB National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. At the center of this pivotal matchup is Luis Severino, who is expected to take the mound for the Mets.

Severino addressed the media ahead of the crucial game, sharing his thoughts on his preparation. Contrary to expectations of a serious and intense regimen, Severino offered a lighthearted admission: “Gonna go through some videos, go to my house, play a little video games, and that’ll be it. Worry about tomorrow.”

The candid response drew laughter from those at the press conference, with Severino even revealing that Call of Duty would be his game of choice as he unwinds before facing the Dodgers.

Severino’s postseason performance

Severino last pitched for the Mets in the previous round against the Philadelphia Phillies, where his performance proved crucial to advancing to the NLCS. Even that, in the next games he went to the bench.

Luis Severino #40 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game One of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 01, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Across two outings against the Phillies, Severino posted a 4.50 ERA, with 12 innings pitched, 10 strikeouts, and only 2 walks. While he allowed 14 hits and 7 runs, his efforts were key in helping the Mets reach this stage.

The Mets are within striking distance of their first MLB World Series appearance in nine years. While the Dodgers come into the series as the favorites, the Mets have shown resilience throughout their campaign, aiming to bring a championship to their fans after a 38-year drought.