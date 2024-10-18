Trending topics:
MLB News: Mets’ Carlos Mendoza makes something clear about facing NLCS elimination against Dodgers

Another home loss for Carlos Mendoza and the Mets leaves them one defeat away from NLCS elimination by the Dodgers. The manager addressed the possibility heading into Game 5.

Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets walks through the dugout before Game Three of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City.
Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets walks through the dugout before Game Three of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City.

By Richard Tovar

Carlos Mendoza and the New York Mets dropped another game at Citi Field in the NLCS, and so far, home-field advantage has meant nothing for them. The 10-2 loss leaves the Mets just one defeat away from being eliminated from the Championship Series, and manager Carlos Mendoza had to address the situation.

When asked if he had spoken to the team about the possibility of elimination against the Dodgers, Mendoza said he hadn’t yet, but that he would likely do so before Game 5.

“Probably, you know, I’ll go in the same way I’ve been doing all year, whether it’s stopping by the hitters’ meeting, pitchers’ meeting, or a small setting, but I’ll definitely say something,” Mendoza confirmed about how he plans to address the players before the pivotal game.

It’s worth noting that the Mets have only won one game in the NLCS against the Dodgers, and that win came on the road in Los Angeles. The series stands at 3-1 against Mendoza and the Mets, but if they win Game 5, they’ll head back to California for Game 6, and potentially, Game 7.

The Mets’ Game 4 Disaster

Despite a 1-1 start in the first inning, the Mets couldn’t muster much more offense, scoring just one more run in the second inning before their bats went silent. The Mets allowed five runs in the first five innings, and things got worse in the eighth inning when they gave up three more runs.

Lindor, Vientos, and Alonso all struggled at the plate, each striking out twice. Vientos at least hit a home run in the first inning, but couldn’t contribute further. Nimmo, who had spoken optimistically a few weeks ago, had two hits and one RBI in five at-bats.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

