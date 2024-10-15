Trending topics:
MLB News: Mets’ Francisco Lindor makes something clear to Dodgers about NLCS pressure

Francisco Lindor was one of the New York Mets players who contributed to scoring a couple of runs to tie the NLCS against the Dodgers. After the game, he took the opportunity to clarify a few things to his rivals.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets warms up before Game One of the Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Getty ImagesFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets warms up before Game One of the Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Richard Tovar

In a pivotal Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor played a key role in helping the Mets secure a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, tying the series 1-1. Lindor set the tone early, hitting a solo home run in the first inning that gave the Mets a 1-0 lead and sparked the offense for the rest of the game.

After the game, Lindor opened up about the pressures of postseason baseball against Dodgers and how he thrives under them. “There’s always pressure. Pressure is a blessing. I’d be lying to you if I said, ‘yeah, I have no pressure,’” Lindor said. This declaration speaks to his mindset as a leader on the team and someone who embraces high expectations, both from the fans and himself.

Another key moment came in the second inning, when Mark Vientos capitalized on an intentional walk to Lindor. Vientos hit a grand slam, bringing in Winker, Taylor, and Lindor, pushing the Mets to a commanding 6-0 lead. Lindor praised Vientos for his execution, saying, “That’s who he is. I’m glad he took it personal. I’m super proud that he stayed within himself and was able to execute his game plan.”

Francisco Lindor‘s selflessness shone through when asked about his own contributions. “At the end of the day, this is not about me. It’s about doing whatever it takes to win,” he said, highlighting his team-first attitude.

Next game for Lindor and Mets

With the series now heading to New York, the Mets will look to build on their momentum in front of their home crowd. Thanks to Lindor’s early spark and Vientos’ crucial hit, the team has reason to be confident heading into Game 3.

The key for the Mets could lie in the next three games, as they will not only play Game 3 at Citi Field but also Games 4 and 5. This home-field advantage could be pivotal in helping them win the series if they can capitalize on it.

