MLB News: Mets' Pete Alonso sends strong message to Dodgers ahead of NLCS Game 6

The New York Mets finally notched a home win, and before the next game, Pete Alonso delivered a strong message to the Dodgers, fired up for Game 6 and the possibility of a decisive Game 7.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City.
© Getty ImagesPete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City.

By Richard Tovar

The New York Mets avoided elimination in Game 5 of the NLCS, celebrating a much-needed home victory after two tough consecutive losses. Following the game, Pete Alonso delivered a strong message to the Dodgers ahead of Game 6 and a potential Game 7.

Alonso joined the FOX Sports broadcast alongside Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, and Derek Jeter. Jeter playfully remarked, “I hate having to make a cross-country flight,” then asked Alonso, “How much is the locker room looking forward to heading back to L.A. and continuing with Game 6?”

Alonso responded, “We’ve got to fight another day. We stood up to go out there because this is a game of opportunities, and they’re rare. We want to capitalize, survive Game 6, and see what we’ve got in Game 7—but we’ve got to get there first.”

In a lighthearted moment, Pete Alonso also confessed to Jeter that his travel bag is still packed and joked that he hadn’t had time for laundry. It’s worth noting that the first two games of the NLCS were played at Dodger Stadium on October 13 and 14.

When is Game 6 Between the Mets and Dodgers?

According to the official Mets schedule, Game 6 will be held on October 20 at Dodger Stadium. If the Mets win, a decisive Game 7 will also be played in Los Angeles.

Pete Alonso’s Game 5 Performance

The Mets triumphed 12-6 in Game 5, with Alonso playing a key role. He scored four runs in three at-bats, racked up three RBIs, and hit a crucial home run that kicked off a three-run rally in the first inning alongside Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

