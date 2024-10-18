MLB News: Mets' Pete Alonso sends strong message to Dodgers ahead of NLCS Game 6

The New York Mets finally notched a home win, and before the next game, Pete Alonso delivered a strong message to the Dodgers, fired up for Game 6 and the possibility of a decisive Game 7.

The New York Mets avoided elimination in Game 5 of the NLCS, celebrating a much-needed home victory after two tough consecutive losses. Following the game, Pete Alonso delivered a strong message to the Dodgers ahead of Game 6 and a potential Game 7.

Alonso joined the FOX Sports broadcast alongside Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, and Derek Jeter. Jeter playfully remarked, “I hate having to make a cross-country flight,” then asked Alonso, “How much is the locker room looking forward to heading back to L.A. and continuing with Game 6?”

Alonso responded, “We’ve got to fight another day. We stood up to go out there because this is a game of opportunities, and they’re rare. We want to capitalize, survive Game 6, and see what we’ve got in Game 7—but we’ve got to get there first.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a lighthearted moment, Pete Alonso also confessed to Jeter that his travel bag is still packed and joked that he hadn’t had time for laundry. It’s worth noting that the first two games of the NLCS were played at Dodger Stadium on October 13 and 14.

Advertisement

When is Game 6 Between the Mets and Dodgers?

According to the official Mets schedule, Game 6 will be held on October 20 at Dodger Stadium. If the Mets win, a decisive Game 7 will also be played in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Mets’ Carlos Mendoza makes something clear about facing NLCS elimination against Dodgers

Pete Alonso’s Game 5 Performance

The Mets triumphed 12-6 in Game 5, with Alonso playing a key role. He scored four runs in three at-bats, racked up three RBIs, and hit a crucial home run that kicked off a three-run rally in the first inning alongside Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo.