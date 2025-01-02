MLB News: Mike Shildt's Padres set to add three-time Cy Young winner in blockbuster move

The MLB offseason continues to feature a high frequency of signings and moves among the league’s teams. In this case, the San Diego Padres, who secured the continuity of manager Mike Shildt in November, are looking to add a big-name signing in the form of a three-time Cy Young winner.

The Padres are ready to make a big move that will shake up the market. San Diego believes the time is right to strengthen its bullpen to contend for a championship, especially by challenging the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for the division.

When dreaming big, it’s always good to think about veteran players. That’s what San Diego will be looking to do with the opportunity to add a player who knows what it’s like to win big titles and stand out as an individual at the same time.

Three-time Cy Young winner the Padres want to add to their roster

The three-time Cy Young Award winner who could be coming to the Padres this offseason is none other than 40-year-old veteran Max Scherzer, who played for the Texas Rangers last season. According to MLB Network, the two-time World Series champion is a coveted free agent target and is being heavily pursued by San Diego.

Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

Shildt could be thrilled to land a player of Scherzer’s caliber in what would be a blockbuster trade that could provide the Padres with a good amount of pitching-quality leadership to boost their chances of competing to go far in the upcoming campaign. Scherzer is coming off a season in which he dealt with several ailments and pitched 43 1/3 innings, the fewest of his career.

Other MLB teams targeting Scherzer

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, he has assured that the market is accelerating for Scherzer, who will soon emerge from the free agency that offers interesting names. The journalist announced that the 40-year-old pitcher is being sought by three other teams, of which it is not yet known in detail which ones.