MLB News: Nick Castellanos delivers strong message to Mets following Game 2 NLDS win

Despite the New York Mets taking the lead during the game, the home team, led by Nick Castellanos, never gave up. After the victory, Castellanos sent a bold message to their rivals ahead of Game 3.

The Philadelphia Phillies, led by Nick Castellanos, came from behind to secure a 7-6 victory over the New York Mets in Game 2 of the NLDS. In a hard-fought battle that was tied late, the home team held off the Mets to claim the win.

After the game, Nick Castellanos sent a strong message to the Mets, saying it was incredible to play and win Game 2, but with the series now tied, they have to focus on heading to New York. “We know there’s a lot of baseball left to play. We’re going to turn the page and focus on Game 3,” Castellanos stated.

Nick Castellanos was instrumental in Game 2 at Citizens Bank Park. Despite being met with a few boos from the crowd, he brushed them off and delivered a stellar performance, recording three hits in five at-bats, scoring two runs, and driving in two RBIs. His productivity at the plate surpassed that of Bryce Harper, making him the standout player in terms of hits.

It’s worth noting that in Game 1, where the Philadelphia Phillies lost 6-2 at home, Castellanos struggled to make an impact. In four at-bats, he managed just one hit and struck out twice.

Game 2: Phillies vs. Mets

The New York Mets took an early lead with two runs, and the Phillies remained quiet offensively until the bottom of the sixth inning. By then, the Mets had added another run, making it 3-0. However, the Phillies responded in dramatic fashion, scoring three runs of their own thanks to home runs from Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper.

The game remained tied until the top of the 7th, when the Mets regained the lead with another run. The Phillies countered in the bottom of the 8th with three runs to take a 6-4 lead. The Mets tied the game once more in the top of the 9th, but Castellanos came through in the clutch, delivering a walk-off RBI that allowed Trea Turner to score, securing a 7-6 victory for the Phillies.