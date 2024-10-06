Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and Big Papi issue warning to Mets and Phillies on improving NLDS play

The insights of Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and Big Papi is that both the Phillies and the Mets are on notice. The Philadelphia Phillies need to sharpen their approach at the plate and rely on their star pitchers to stabilize the series. Meanwhile, the New York Mets must realize that winning in the later innings isn't a reliable long-term strategy.

In a thrilling start to the NLDS on October 5, the New York Mets staged a late-game comeback, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 with five of those runs coming in the eighth inning. While the Mets took the victory, MLB legends Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and David “Big Papi” Ortiz issued pointed warnings to both teams. Their message was clear: this style of play won’t hold up throughout the rest of the series, and adjustments are necessary if either team wants to make it through to the next round.

Rodriguez, with his deep postseason experience, urged the Phillies not to dwell on the Game 1 loss but to focus on what went wrong, especially with secondary pitches. “As you watch the tape, fellows, every big home run, every big hit was from a secondary pitch,” Rodriguez noted, referring to how the Mets capitalized on off-speed pitches to mount their eighth-inning rally.

For the Phillies, who may have felt the game was within their grasp for the majority of the night, Rodriguez emphasized the importance of speeding up the Mets’ rhythm and not allowing them to settle into their hitting zones. He also gave a message of reassurance to the Phillies, reminding them of their pitching depth: “The Phillies are in great shape, they’re a little rusty in Game 1, there’s no question, but all they gotta do is win Game 2.” With Aaron Nola lined up for Game 3 in NY and Zack Wheeler available for a potential Game 5 at home, Rodriguez stressed that there’s no need for panic. His advice? “Don’t chill, win the ball game.”

Derek Jeter’s Advice for the Mets

On the other hand, Derek Jeter, ever the strategist, warned the Mets not to get too comfortable with their dramatic late-inning heroics. “Everyone talked about the Mets’ eighth-inning magic,” Jeter said, referencing the team’s uncanny ability to rally in the closing stages of games. “I made the mistake of not believing they could continue against this Phillies bullpen, great job by them, but it’s a recipe for disaster if you think you can continue scoring in the eighth or ninth inning every game and come back and win.”

Jeter’s advice was simple: score early. The former Yankees emphasized that relying on late-game surges isn’t sustainable in a series like this. He expects the Mets to come out aggressively in Game 2, trying to secure an early lead and avoid another nail-biting comeback attempt. Jeter’s underlying message? Winning through grit is commendable, but leaning too heavily on that could eventually catch up to them.

Big Papi’s Take on the Mets’ Approach

David Ortiz, known for his larger-than-life presence both on and off the field, added his voice to the mix. His message was a bit different—more of a rallying cry for the Mets to seize the momentum they’ve gained. “Wheeler was nasty during Game 1,” Ortiz admitted, recognizing the challenge the Mets faced in overcoming the Phillies’ ace. “If I wore a Mets uniform today, I’d be extremely happy and say my mojo be sky high.”

Ortiz, however, didn’t shy away from offering tactical advice. He encouraged the Mets to attack aggressively in Game 2, knowing that they’ve already faced the toughest pitcher the Phillies have. “We didn’t execute really well against Wheeler, but we won the game, and there’s no two Wheelers in the rotation,” Ortiz said, urging the Mets to capitalize on this opportunity before heading back to New York. His final thought? “Go and attack with everything you have, so we can go home to the promised land.”