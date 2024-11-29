MLB News: One certainty revealed about Juan Soto's mysterious future with Yankees, Red Sox

Juan Soto‘s future remains one of the hottest topics of the MLB offseason. Despite the rumors swirling, the star outfielder has yet to reach an agreement with any team, including the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

The New York Yankees, who have been heavily linked to Soto, have ramped up their efforts to acquire him. However, teams such as the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox are also vying for his services.

Despite the growing speculation, journalist Jeff Passan has dismissed some of the rumors, particularly the claim that Soto has already agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox. Passan called for calm and advised waiting for official information.

“I am thankful for reporters who don’t make up stories,” Passan wrote. “I’m also thankful that Juan Soto hasn’t agreed to any contract yet, which means you can get off Twitter and go spend the holiday with your family. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Juan Soto 22 of the New York Yankees is walking to the on-deck circle during the third inning of the baseball game against the New York Yankees. IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Yankees’ Strategy

The Yankees have been in talks with Soto and have sweetened their initial offer. However, the competition for the Dominican’s services is intense, with the Mets, backed by their financial might, emerging as a strong threat to New York’s plans.

In addition to Soto, the Yankees are exploring other options, including Alex Bregman, Walker Buehler, Max Fried, and Corbin Burnes. These alternatives could come into play if negotiations with Soto do not materialize.

MLB Teams Interested in Soto

Meanwhile, other teams such as the Blue Jays and Red Sox are also active in the MLB free-agent market, searching for reinforcements for their respective rosters. Soto’s saga will continue to unfold in the coming days and weeks. Baseball fans will be keeping a close eye on every update, eager to see where the talented outfielder will land.

