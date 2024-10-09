Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Phillies' Nick Castellanos delivers bold message to Mets after Game 3 NLDS defeat

Following Game 3 of the National League Division Series in the 2024 MLB Playoffs, Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies sent a message to the rival New York Mets.

Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after striking out during the first inning against the New York Mets in Game Two of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
By Alexander Rosquez

Nick Castellanos, slugger for the Philadelphia Phillies, sent a clear message to the New York Mets after their loss in Game 3 of the National League Division Series in the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

The New York Mets dominated Game 3 with a 7-2 victory, thanks in part to the support of their passionate crowd at Citi Field. Now, they have a chance to close out the series at home and advance to the Championship Series.

Castellanos emphasized the importance of winning Game 4 at home to avoid having to travel to Philadelphia for a potential Game 5. “I think instead of just flushing it and forgetting it, it’s really important to embrace the situation,” he said, according to SNY. “If we lose, we’re going home. Baseball is over for us.”

The Phillies player stressed the need to maintain concentration and focus to achieve victory in Game 4. “It’s a great opportunity because if we’re able to come in and scrape out a win here, I know that [the Mets] do not want to go back to Philly for a Game 5,” he added.

The Mets’ Goal in the NLDS

The Mets have a chance to close out the series at home and advance to the next round of the 2024 MLB playoffs. A win in Game 4 would allow them to avoid the stress and uncertainty of a fifth game. To achieve this goal, the Mets will have to maintain their high level of play, and the support of their fans at Citi Field will be essential for securing victory.

MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone issues clear response to Chisholm&#039;s comments on Royals&#039; luck

MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone issues clear response to Chisholm's comments on Royals' luck

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

