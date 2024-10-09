MLB News: Phillies' Nick Castellanos delivers bold message to Mets after Game 3 NLDS defeat

Following Game 3 of the National League Division Series in the 2024 MLB Playoffs, Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies sent a message to the rival New York Mets.

The New York Mets dominated Game 3 with a 7-2 victory, thanks in part to the support of their passionate crowd at Citi Field. Now, they have a chance to close out the series at home and advance to the Championship Series.

Castellanos emphasized the importance of winning Game 4 at home to avoid having to travel to Philadelphia for a potential Game 5. “I think instead of just flushing it and forgetting it, it’s really important to embrace the situation,” he said, according to SNY. “If we lose, we’re going home. Baseball is over for us.”

The Phillies player stressed the need to maintain concentration and focus to achieve victory in Game 4. “It’s a great opportunity because if we’re able to come in and scrape out a win here, I know that [the Mets] do not want to go back to Philly for a Game 5,” he added.

The Mets’ Goal in the NLDS

The Mets have a chance to close out the series at home and advance to the next round of the 2024 MLB playoffs. A win in Game 4 would allow them to avoid the stress and uncertainty of a fifth game. To achieve this goal, the Mets will have to maintain their high level of play, and the support of their fans at Citi Field will be essential for securing victory.

