Find out who the best starting pitchers in MLB are right now? All the details here!

A rookie pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates is making a splash in MLB, has been dominant since his major league debut in May, and has now taken over thetop spot in the Pitcher Power Rankings providedby MLB.com.

The Pitcher Power Ranking of MLB.com is based on history, current performance, and recent success. Voters consider a variety of factors, including effectiveness, strikeout-for-walk rate, innings pitched and the quality of opposition.

The prodigious pitcher was chosen first overall in the MLB Amateur Draft, had a lightning stint in the minors, has had a historic start to his career in the Major Leagues and opened the 2024 All-Star Game.

Who is the Pirates’ rookie who leads the Pitcher Power Ranking?

Pirates’ rookie Paul Skenes leads the Pitcher Power Ranking above the veterans in the MLB. Skenes pitched seven no-hitter innings in his last outing and has a 2.54 ERA in his first 11 major league starts.

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after the final out of the seventh inning during the game against the New York Mets at PNC Park on July 5, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Who is still on the list of the Pitcher Power Ranking?

Tarik Skubal, who had held the top spot in the last five polls, now sits in second place. The Tigers’ left-hander remains one of the most dominant pitchers in the league, with an ERA of 2.41 leading the American League.

Chris Sale, Corbin Burnes and Garrett Crochet round out the top 5. Sale, who is finally healthy, has been a big booster for the Braves and is a strong candidate for the National League Cy Young Award. Burnes, the reigning Cy Young Award winner, continues to shine for the Orioles and could repeat the award this year. Crochet, who has overcome doubts about his ability to start in the big leagues, has been dominant for the White Sox.