MLB stars gathered at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, for the 2024 All-Star Game, and while Bryce Harper‘s National League fell to the American League 5-3, the event shone with talent.

For Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, part of the fun was being surrounded by greatness. And he didn’t hold back his thoughts about the player who impressed him most during the All-Star break.

Ohtani became the only player in major league history to have all of his team’s RBIs and all walks in an All-Star Game. As for Harper, he went 1-for-3 with zero walks and no strikeouts.

What did Shohei Ohtani say about Brice Harper?

“Bryce Harper stood out to me,” Ohtani said of the Phillies‘ star first baseman through an interpreter after the game. Ohtani was, statistically speaking, the National League’s best hitter in the All-Star Game.

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks off the field against the American League during the 94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Globe Life Field on July 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

He put the National League on the board first with a three-run homer in the third inning that drove Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Jurickson Profar of the San Diego Padres to the plate. That was it for the National League, as they couldn’t add more to their offensive production the rest of the way.

Ohtani went 1-for-2 with three RBIs, a run scored and a walk.And with his home run against the American League, Ohtani became the first player in Major League history to have a win as a pitcher and a home run as a hitter in his All-Star career.

While Harper couldn’t do much damage at the plate, there’s no denying that he’s having a fantastic season again in a Phillies uniform. Ohtani, on the other hand, is hitting .316/.400/.635 with 29 homers and 69 RBIs, along with 51 walks and 23 stolen bases.