Country singer Ingrid Andress continues to make headlines after her performance of the anthem at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

Country singer Ingrid Andress had an unfortunate performance while singing the United States anthem at the MLB Home Run Derby on July 15, 2024. This situation generated a lot of criticism, which led Andress to publish an apology on his social media.

Andress, 32, began her songwriting career in Nashville, writing songs for artists such as Bebe Rexha, Halestorm and Charli XCX. After signing a record deal with Warner Nashville and Atlantic Records, she released her hit debut single “Lady Like” in 2018.

Their most popular song to date is “More Hearts Than Mine,” which reached No. 5 on the country music charts in 2019. In 2021, she released her second album, “Good Person.” However, she has had to make a decision due to the incident with the anthem at the MLB Home Run Derby.

The drastic decision made by Ingrid Andress after the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

As a result of the incident, Andress has canceled two of his upcoming shows: July 17 at Cannery Hall in Nashville and July 24 at Globe Hall Live Music & BBQ in Denver. Representatives for the singer have confirmed that venues are contacting ticket buyers to process refunds.

Teoscar Hernandez #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses with the trophy after winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Ingrid Andress’ reflections and apologies

In his apology, Andress expressed deep regret for his performance and apologized to MLB, fans and the country. He also mentioned that he will seek professional help to deal with his problems with alcohol.

“I was drunk last night,” said Andress. “I’m checking myself into a facility today (Tuesday) to get the help I need. That was not me last night.” Andress wrote on Instagram.

Fan support for Andress

Andress’ fans have expressed their support on social media, wishing him the best in his recovery. Many have commented that the interpretation of the national anthem is a difficult task and that they have made mistakes in the past. They hope that this experience will be an opportunity for Andress to grow and continue to share his talent with the world.