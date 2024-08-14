The historic ball from Los Angeles Dodgersstar hitter Shohei Ohtani‘s 176th home run is up for auction. The ball landed in the stadium’s right-field pavilion, and now he’s looking for a new owner. This object represents a historic milestone in Ohtani’s career and Japanese baseball within the MLB.
The high price of the ball is not surprising, given Ohtani’s great popularity. Recently, a baseball card featuring Ohtani and the legendary Babe Ruth sold for more than $110,000.
The 176th home run was just one of multiple records Ohtani has broken this season. In addition to surpassing Hideki Matsui, he also surpassed manager Dave Roberts‘ record for most home runs by a Japanese player in Dodgers history.
Ohtani Breaks Record and the Ball Becomes an Object of Desire: How Much Is It Worth?
The fan who caught it has put the collector’s item up for sale through Heritage Auctions, as reported by TMZ Sports. The ball is estimated to fetch up to $200,000. Bidding will officially open later this month, on August 23.
On April 21, Ohtani surpassed Matsui as the Japanese player with the most home runs in MLB history. The feat occurred at Dodger Stadium, when Ohtani hit a home run with an exit velocity of 177 kilometers per hour and a distance of approximately 129 meters, according to Statcast.
Ohtani continues to set milestones
Ohtani has become an iconic baseball figure, and his impact continues to grow. The auction of the record ball is a clear example of the legacy that the talented Japanese player is building.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.