The ball of the home run record of Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers is looking for a new owner.

The historic ball from Los Angeles Dodgers star hitter Shohei Ohtani‘s 176th home run is up for auction. The ball landed in the stadium’s right-field pavilion, and now he’s looking for a new owner. This object represents a historic milestone in Ohtani’s career and Japanese baseball within the MLB.

The high price of the ball is not surprising, given Ohtani’s great popularity. Recently, a baseball card featuring Ohtani and the legendary Babe Ruth sold for more than $110,000.

The 176th home run was just one of multiple records Ohtani has broken this season. In addition to surpassing Hideki Matsui, he also surpassed manager Dave Roberts‘ record for most home runs by a Japanese player in Dodgers history.

Ohtani Breaks Record and the Ball Becomes an Object of Desire: How Much Is It Worth?

The fan who caught it has put the collector’s item up for sale through Heritage Auctions, as reported by TMZ Sports. The ball is estimated to fetch up to $200,000. Bidding will officially open later this month, on August 23.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is safe at third base with a triple ahead of the tag by Ke’Bryan Hayes #13 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

On April 21, Ohtani surpassed Matsui as the Japanese player with the most home runs in MLB history. The feat occurred at Dodger Stadium, when Ohtani hit a home run with an exit velocity of 177 kilometers per hour and a distance of approximately 129 meters, according to Statcast.

Ohtani continues to set milestones

Ohtani has become an iconic baseball figure, and his impact continues to grow. The auction of the record ball is a clear example of the legacy that the talented Japanese player is building.