Many great players we often see on TV actually played a different sport when they were younger. Or they played in different sports simultaneously – especially in high school, when students usually take two or more sports.

Others even change sports during their professional careers, like Michael Jordan did back in the day when he tried his luck in the MLB. Is there another athlete preparing to do something similar?

According to Jimmy Tatro, Giancarlo Stanton would be an excellent punter in the NFL. The actor went to Notre Dame High School at the same time than the New York Yankees star, who apparently had everything to succeed in football.

Giancarlo Stanton could have shone in the NFL, according to Jimmy Tatro

“I thought he was going to the NFL,” Tatro said on The Rich Eisen Show, via ClutchPoints. “He was 6’5, 6’6 as a senior in high school, catching passes with one hand, pushing dudes off him, and then he would play strong safety, he was unbelievable. I remember thinking freshman year, if this guy doesn’t go pro as a receiver…this dude could punt like nothing I’ve ever seen before. Send skyballs from the 20 to the endzone. It was incredible.

“I saw him hit a baseball, he would hit them into the football field to the 50 yard line, he would blast them, it wasn’t fair when he would connect in high school,” headded. “If anyone can get the guy to punt at this point, I would love to see it. The punts he used to throw down in high school. That’s what no one talks about when they talk about Giancarlo.”

Stanton has shown what a powerful arm he has in the ballpark, but no one talked about his leg strength that much. Who knows, maybe one day he drops the bat to kick the football.