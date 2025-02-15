MLB News: Alex Bregman’s spot at 2B on Opening Day coul be in question due to a Red Sox teammate

Alex Bregman has found a new team after leaving Houston, officially joining the Boston Red Sox for what will be the second stop of his career, which began in 2016. However, his debut is not guaranteed, as the team is reportedly considering another player for second base on Opening Day.

According to a report from Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam, the player who could take the spotlight from Bregman on Opening Day is 22-year-old Kristian Campbell. Recently playing Triple-A baseball with the Worcester Red Sox, Campbell was drafted in 2023 after his college career at Georgia Tech.

This could be a tough blow for a veteran like Bregman, who has logged over 600 plate appearances per season for the past three years. In the 2024 season, he also won a Gold Glove while playing third base for the Houston Astros.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…