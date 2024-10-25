MLB News: Tom Brady shares his thoughts on who wins the 2024 World Series between Yankees and Dodgers

Seven-time Super Bowl winner and now NFL analyst Tom Brady discussed who would win the 2024 World Series on Mad Dog Sports Radio.

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about winning championships; he won seven of them with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Today, the possible GOAT in the NFL is a pundit himself and spoke with Mad Dog Sports Radio on Friday morning, analyzing the MLB World Series in 2024.

It’s important to note that this is the 12th time the New York Yankees will face the Los Angeles Dodgers, where the Yankees have dominated by winning 8 of the 11 series prior. Although the Dodgers had the last laugh, as they won the last World Series both teams played against each other in 1981.

In that contest, and knowing that the Yankees have won 48 out of 88 meetings between the two sides, Tom Brady picked his 2024 World Series favorite.

Who Does Tom Brady Think Will Win the 2024 World Series?

Brady tried not to offer up a pick but indirectly did: “I’m rooting for a 7-game series and I don’t know if I’m rooting for anyone, but it’s pretty great when the Yankees win it. What a great series. Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, you’ve got all the stars. This is one I think a lot of people are going to be watching. I can’t wait to watch,” the former Patriot said diplomatically.

When it comes to the postseason, the NY Yankees hold a 37–29 record over the Dodgers. Although the rivalry is more of a cross-country one today, at its inception, it was because the Dodgers once played in Brooklyn, New York, while the Yankees play in the Bronx.

When the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles, the “rivalry” of the Yankees continued more with the Boston Red Sox, as the New York Mets have had little success in competing with the history of the Yankees or even just the Brooklyn Dodgers.

