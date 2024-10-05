MLB News: Umpire assignments revealed for Yankees-Royals ALDS

The New York Yankees will face the Kansas City Royals in a series that promises to be intense, and a highly capable umpire crew has been assigned for the occasion.

With players like Aaron Judge needing to show their full power against pitchers like Michael Wacha, the stage is set for a highly anticipated series. To officiate such a crucial occasion, a special umpire crew has been assigned.

According to the umpire list, for Game 1 of the ALDS, Adam Hamari will serve as the home plate umpire. Hamari has officiated 341 games, with a strikeout rate of 22.3% and an average walk rate of 7.8%. The last time he called a Yankees game, the Bronx Bombers secured an 8-0 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Hamari also officiated a Kansas City Royals game during the regular season in July, where Kansas City faced the Boston Red Sox. That game ended in a 5-0 loss for the Royals, who will enter the ALDS as underdogs against the Yankees.

Umpire Crew for the Yankees-Royals ALDS

Mark Carlson will lead a select group of umpires for the Yankees-Royals ALDS. As mentioned, Adam Hamari will be behind the plate for Game 1, while Ryan Blakney will handle duties at first base. Lance Barrett will be at second base, and the outfield will be covered by Lance Barksdale in left and Roberto Ortiz in right.

Manager Mike Shildt argues with third base umpire Adam Hamari and is ejected after Jurickson Profar #10 of the San Diego Padres was hit by a pitch following a verbal altercation with Keibert Ruiz #20 of the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a game at Petco Park on June 25, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Notably, according to MLB information, the crew chiefs will start the series at third base and will rotate to home plate for Game 4 of the ALDS. The umpires will rotate clockwise around the bases after each game.

For the other ALDS and NLDS matchups, the crew chiefs will include Dan Bellino, James Hoye, and Todd Tichenor. Meanwhile, the video review team will consist of Chris Conroy, Chris Guccione, John Tumpane, and Chad Whitson, all working from the MLB’s New York offices.