That’s all she wrote for Pedro Grifol; a Wednesday defeat to the A’s left management with no choice. On Thursday, the Chicago White Sox announced the firing of manager Pedro Grifol.

The club had been on a 21-game losing streak just two days prior and has a 2024 record of only 28 wins and 89 defeats. The White Sox are the worst team in MLB by a significant margin, being the only team to lose more than 80 games this season.

Chris Getz, the White Sox’s senior vice president and general manager, expressed disappointment with the team’s performance in a statement: “Despite the on-field struggles and lack of success, we appreciate the effort and professionalism Pedro and the staff brought to the ballpark every day.”

Pedro Grifol’s Poor Managerial Numbers

Grifol, who was appointed ahead of the 2023 season, recorded an 88-189 record during his two seasons with the ball club. In his first season, the White Sox went 61-101. While expectations were low this season, the team was on course to lose even more games than in 2023.

During the year, the White Sox had a 14-game losing streak, only to worsen with a 21-game winless streak later on. The White Sox’s 28 wins are on pace to surpass the 1962 New York Mets, who won only 40 games and lost 120 in their inaugural season, one of the worst records all-time for one season.

The White Sox will name an interim coach shortly and announce their next manager following the conclusion of a forgettable 2024.