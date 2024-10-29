MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Judge makes strong self-criticism on his role in World Series vs Dodgers

Aaron Judge gives a powerful analysis of his performance in the 2024 MLB World Series, which the Los Angeles Dodgers won 3-0 over the New York Yankees.

The New York Yankees find themselves in a frightening scenario after finding themselves 3-0 down in the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers . Ahead of Game 4, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has spoken out about his responsibility for his team’s poor run.

Judge has only one hit and no home runs in the last three games, so his level is among other variables one of the reasons why the Yankees go into Game 4 with a complex outlook ahead, in the first World Series for the New York team after 15 years.

“I definitely think I let the team down. You want to get hits and go out there and do your best, but I’m not doing my job right now. So I’ve got to pick it back up. It just takes one swing. One at-bat, one play and everything changes. That’s the mentality I have to have,” Judge said making a strong self-criticism about his role in the series between the Yankees and Dodgers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Yankees are on the brink of defeat and will need the best version of Judge to prevent the Dodgers from being crowned MLB champions at home. The 32-year-old right fielder is 6-for-43 with a .580 OPS and 20 strikeouts in his 12 postseason games.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

“We have a great team,” said Judge after Game 3. After a superb regular season that included a franchise-record batting performance for New York that could earn him the MVP award, the Yankees star will need to shine on what could be his final night to achieve the ultimate goal.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Aaron Boone issues strong call to Aaron Judge ahead of Yankees-Dodgers Game 4

Legend Aaron Boone’s wake-up call for Judge

Yankees legend Aaron Boone gave Judge a wake-up call to be ready for Game 4 against the Dodgers, with the New York franchise on the brink of elimination. “Come ready tomorrow. He’s Aaron Judge. Just keep working and hopefully get there on time and get some hits,” was Boone’s message.

Advertisement

How many teams have bounced back after going 0-3 in the World Series?

No team in Major League Baseball history has ever bounced back from an 0-3 deficit in a World Series. Unlike that precedent, this is the second time the Dodgers have gone 3-0 up against the Yankees in a World Series and been crowned champions. The previous time was in 1963.