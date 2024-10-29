MLB News: Aaron Boone issues strong call to Aaron Judge ahead of Yankees-Dodgers Game 4

With the New York Yankees on the brink of elimination in the World Series, Aaron Boone issued a type of wake-up call to Aaron Judge to be ready for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The New York Yankees face a do-or-die situation in the 2024 World Series, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 and just one loss away from ending Aaron Boone’s championship dreams. Boone acknowledged the urgency of Aaron Judge stepping up in Game 4 and decided to speak out in hopes of breaking his captain’s slump.

During the press conference, Boone was fully engaged, answering questions openly. When asked what it would take for the Yankees captain to shake off his struggles, Boone replied, “Come ready to go tomorrow. He’s Aaron Judge. Just continue to work and hopefully get on time and connect on some.”

Despite Judge’s rough patch, Boone expressed confidence that he can rebound against Dodgers. When a reporter pressed Boone, asking if Judge’s slump was too deep to recover from in the World Series, Boone firmly replied, “No, I don’t believe that.” Judge, who currently has 20 strikeouts this postseason, has yet to make a significant impact for his team

Judge’s 20 Strikeouts

Judge’s stats are rough, perhaps some of the worst an active player has faced in the postseason, with a 47% strikeout rate over 43 at-bats and uncharacteristically low production. It’s clear that the playoffs and World Series present a different level of intensity, and this time, the pitchers have him under control.

So far in the World Series, Judge has just one hit through three games, with no home runs or RBIs. But perhaps most concerning are the seven strikeouts he’s logged, nearly half of his 20 total since the postseason began on October 5.

Boone Believes the Yankees Can Still Win

Despite being in a tough spot, down 0-3—a deficit no team has ever overcome in the World Series—manager Aaron Boone spoke confidently, saying, “Hopefully we can go be this amazing story and shock the world… but we got to grab one first.”