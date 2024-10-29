Trending topics:
MLB News: Aaron Boone issues strong call to Aaron Judge ahead of Yankees-Dodgers Game 4

With the New York Yankees on the brink of elimination in the World Series, Aaron Boone issued a type of wake-up call to Aaron Judge to be ready for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Richard Tovar

The New York Yankees face a do-or-die situation in the 2024 World Series, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 and just one loss away from ending Aaron Boone’s championship dreams. Boone acknowledged the urgency of Aaron Judge stepping up in Game 4 and decided to speak out in hopes of breaking his captain’s slump.

During the press conference, Boone was fully engaged, answering questions openly. When asked what it would take for the Yankees captain to shake off his struggles, Boone replied, “Come ready to go tomorrow. He’s Aaron Judge. Just continue to work and hopefully get on time and connect on some.”

Despite Judge’s rough patch, Boone expressed confidence that he can rebound against Dodgers. When a reporter pressed Boone, asking if Judge’s slump was too deep to recover from in the World Series, Boone firmly replied, “No, I don’t believe that.” Judge, who currently has 20 strikeouts this postseason, has yet to make a significant impact for his team

Judge’s 20 Strikeouts

Judge’s stats are rough, perhaps some of the worst an active player has faced in the postseason, with a 47% strikeout rate over 43 at-bats and uncharacteristically low production. It’s clear that the playoffs and World Series present a different level of intensity, and this time, the pitchers have him under control.

MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton's painful admission after Yankees' Game 3 loss to Dodgers at home

see also

MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton's painful admission after Yankees' Game 3 loss to Dodgers at home

So far in the World Series, Judge has just one hit through three games, with no home runs or RBIs. But perhaps most concerning are the seven strikeouts he’s logged, nearly half of his 20 total since the postseason began on October 5.

Boone Believes the Yankees Can Still Win

Despite being in a tough spot, down 0-3—a deficit no team has ever overcome in the World Series—manager Aaron Boone spoke confidently, saying, “Hopefully we can go be this amazing story and shock the world… but we got to grab one first.”

Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

