MLB News: Aaron Judge makes something clear about Yankees’ 0-3 World Series deficit against Dodgers

One of the most criticized players on the New York Yankees has been Aaron Judge, whose World Series performance has been underwhelming. However, he recently addressed the 0-3 deficit the team is facing against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Aaron Judge couldn’t do much to help the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the 2024 World Series, as the team fell again and sank into a daunting 0-3 deficit. Despite the setback, the Yankees’ captain stepped forward to address the situation ahead of Game 4 at home.

The Yankees were expected to capitalize on their home-field advantage, but that fell short in a 4-2 loss. With three straight losses, Judge had to acknowledge the Dodgers’ quality, saying, “We’re playing a good team over there. They’ve got a great ball club.”

Despite the deficit, Judge remains undeterred. When asked if the team’s motivation was simply to avoid a sweep, he responded, “In our head it’s to win one game, that’s how it starts.”

Judge emphasized that the Yankees’ strong season might be the push they need to stay competitive against the Dodgers, even with the 0-3 hole they now face, saying, “Just look at the season we’ve had, the ups and downs… we’ve got a great ball club in here.”

Aaron Judge’s Rough Postseason Numbers

One of the harshest stats for Judge this MLB postseason is his 20 strikeouts, making up 47% of his 43 at-bats against various opponents so far. His two most positive but modest contributions are 2 home runs and 6 RBIs. Judge recorded his 20th strikeout in the first inning of World Series Game 3, with a teammate on first and just one out.

Judge’s Teammates Determined to Keep Fighting in the World Series

In addition to Judge’s comments, other teammates and manager Aaron Boone have spoken optimistically about what’s to come. Alex Verdugo expressed confidence, saying, “We’ve got an uphill fight. It’s gonna start with tomorrow.” Meanwhile, Yankees manager Boone holds hope of shocking the world with a win.