When did the Dodgers last win the MLB World Series?

Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers will face the New York Yankees in pursuit of the MLB World Series title. Find out the year of the Dodgers' most recent World Series victory.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the most iconic franchises in Major League Baseball (MLB), have had a long and successful history. In 2024, led by their star Shohei Ohtani, the first player to achieve a 50-50 season, they are aiming to win another World Series title.

The Dodgers are making their 21st appearance in the MLB World Series, with 14 runner-up finishes and seven championships. The team faces the challenge of closing the gap with the ‘Bronx Bombers,’ the New York Yankees, who lead MLB with 27 titles.

The 2020 season was an atypical campaign for all MLB teams. However, the Dodgers demonstrated their superiority by achieving the best record in the National League. In the postseason, they eliminated the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, and Atlanta Braves before facing the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

When was the last time the Dodgers were crowned MLB champions?

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their seventh World Series title in 2020. After a dominant regular season and a thrilling postseason, the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games, securing their place in baseball history. The 2020 World Series was historic, as it was held in a single stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate the final out and a 10- 5 win over the New York Mets during Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The series was highly competitive and was decided in Game 6. The Dodgers, led by Series MVP Corey Seager, managed to defeat the Rays and lift the championship trophy.

What did the 2020 World Series mean for the Dodgers?

The 2020 World Series was a historic moment for the Dodgers and their fans. After several seasons of coming close but falling short, the Los Angeles team was finally able to celebrate a championship. Additionally, the series took place under unique circumstances due to the pandemic, making it even more memorable.

What key factors could decide the 2024 MLB World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees?

The Dodgers typically have a very solid pitching rotation, with several pitchers capable of dominating games. If they can keep the Yankees’ hitters at bay, and with their star Shohei Ohtani leading the offense, they will have a significant advantage.

On the other hand, the Yankees have a powerful lineup, with several hitters capable of hitting home runs and producing runs, such as Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. If they can connect early in games, they can put a lot of pressure on the Dodgers’ defense.

