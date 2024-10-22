Trending topics:
MLB

When did the Dodgers last win the MLB World Series?

Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers will face the New York Yankees in pursuit of the MLB World Series title. Find out the year of the Dodgers' most recent World Series victory.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after the Dodgers defeated the New York Mets to win Game Six of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty ImagesShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after the Dodgers defeated the New York Mets to win Game Six of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

The Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the most iconic franchises in Major League Baseball (MLB), have had a long and successful history. In 2024, led by their star Shohei Ohtani, the first player to achieve a 50-50 season, they are aiming to win another World Series title.

The Dodgers are making their 21st appearance in the MLB World Series, with 14 runner-up finishes and seven championships. The team faces the challenge of closing the gap with the ‘Bronx Bombers,’ the New York Yankees, who lead MLB with 27 titles.

The 2020 season was an atypical campaign for all MLB teams. However, the Dodgers demonstrated their superiority by achieving the best record in the National League. In the postseason, they eliminated the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, and Atlanta Braves before facing the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

Advertisement

When was the last time the Dodgers were crowned MLB champions?

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their seventh World Series title in 2020. After a dominant regular season and a thrilling postseason, the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games, securing their place in baseball history. The 2020 World Series was historic, as it was held in a single stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate the final out and a 10- 5 win over the New York Mets during Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate the final out and a 10- 5 win over the New York Mets during Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The series was highly competitive and was decided in Game 6. The Dodgers, led by Series MVP Corey Seager, managed to defeat the Rays and lift the championship trophy.

MLB World Series history between New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers

see also

MLB World Series history between New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers

What did the 2020 World Series mean for the Dodgers?

The 2020 World Series was a historic moment for the Dodgers and their fans. After several seasons of coming close but falling short, the Los Angeles team was finally able to celebrate a championship. Additionally, the series took place under unique circumstances due to the pandemic, making it even more memorable.

Advertisement

What key factors could decide the 2024 MLB World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees?

The Dodgers typically have a very solid pitching rotation, with several pitchers capable of dominating games. If they can keep the Yankees’ hitters at bay, and with their star Shohei Ohtani leading the offense, they will have a significant advantage.

On the other hand, the Yankees have a powerful lineup, with several hitters capable of hitting home runs and producing runs, such as Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. If they can connect early in games, they can put a lot of pressure on the Dodgers’ defense.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

PSG vs PSV: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

PSG vs PSV: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Juventus vs Stuttgart: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Juventus vs Stuttgart: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Aston Villa vs Bologna: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Aston Villa vs Bologna: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo