The New York Yankees, a franchise synonymous with tradition and discipline, have made a groundbreaking decision to relax their long-standing appearance policy. For decades, the Yankees maintained a strict ban on beards and long hair, but this iconic rule will be loosened starting next season. The move has sparked mixed reactions, with former Yankees Johnny Damon among the most vocal critics.

Damon, who famously cut his long hair upon joining the Yankees in 2006 after his time with the Boston Red Sox, has expressed strong disapproval of the policy change. From his Instagram account while on vacation, Damon argued that the Yankees’ tradition should be upheld to honor the legacy of past legends.

“I think we need to keep it how it was with respect to Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Derek Jeter, and Mariano [Rivera]. Jorge Posada should be a Hall of Famer in my book, and the Yankees are a tradition. Let’s keep it,” Damon said from the deck of a Virgin cruise ship in a video posted on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also reflected on his own decision to comply with the policy years ago, stating, “I cut these lovely locks off many years ago, and because George Steinbrenner was such a great human being, such a great boss, that I wasn’t even going to question it.”

Johnny Damon #18 of the New York Yankees at bat against the Minnesota Twins in Game One of the ALDS during the 2009 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 7, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Division within the Yankees’ clubhouse

The policy change has divided opinions within the Yankees organization. Current team captain Aaron Judge revealed that he spoke with owner Hal Steinbrenner prior to the decision, advocating to keep the short-haired rule in place. Judge believes the policy instills discipline and reflects the Yankees’ identity.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: The Yankees’ facial-hair tradition gets a modern update

On the other hand, pitcher Jake Cousins admitted he initially found the Yankees’ rules intimidating when he was traded to New York but eventually came to appreciate the tradition. These differing perspectives highlight the tension between preserving the team’s storied legacy and adapting to modern times.

Advertisement

Mixed reactions across Baseball

The Yankees’ decision has sparked a broader debate across the baseball world. Some players and fans have praised the move as a step toward modernization, while others view it as a loss of the team’s unique identity.

The Yankees’ appearance policy, often referred to as the “Yankee Way,” has been a defining characteristic of the franchise for over a century. Legends like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and more recently, Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera, have embodied the clean-shaven, well-groomed image that became synonymous with the MLB team’s success.

Advertisement