NY Yankees face new competition for Cody Bellinger from team also interested in Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette

The New York Yankees are involved in multiple trade rumors in a busy offseason as they look to improve their roster, with Cody Bellinger listed as a top target. However, they face competition from a franchise that is also pursuing Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette ahead of the upcoming MLB season.

According to journalist Jon Heyman, the Chicago Cubs have joined the race for Bellinger alongside the Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Yankees. “Cubs checked in on old friend Cody Bellinger. They’re also known to be in touch with Bregman, Bichette, and other top players. The incumbent Yankees remain in talks with Bellinger, their stated No. 1 priority. Mets, Dodgers, Giants are among others showing interest in Bellinger.”

The Cubs are also competing for Bo Bichette, with the Phillies, Yankees, and Red Sox reportedly involved. While Bichette draws attention, Bellinger appears to be the primary focus for all teams involved.

Chicago’s involvement extends beyond due diligence, as the Cubs are exploring multiple position players, including Bichette, Bregman, Eugenio Suarez, Pete Alonso, and Kazuma Okamoto, along with several starting pitchers. The Cubs have been active in the bullpen market but have yet to make a major addition to a roster that reached the playoffs in 2025 and now faces the potential loss of Kyle Tucker to free agency.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox fields against the Orioles.

How Bellinger could return to the Cubs

Bringing Bellinger back to Wrigleyville would be a notable move, as he was traded to the Yankees just over a year ago. Originally signed to a three-year, $80 million free agent deal with two opt-out clauses, Bellinger passed on his first opt-out after the 2024 season, leaving the Cubs responsible for $52.5 million over the remaining two seasons.

Yankees set to fight for Bellinger

A return to the Yankees would create a crowded roster situation. With Aaron Judge in right field, Ben Rice at first base, Giancarlo Stanton at DH, and Trent Grisham accepting the qualifying offer to return in center field, left field emerges as Bellinger’s only logical regular position.

Bellinger hit 29 home runs in 152 games for the Bronx Bombers in 2025, taking advantage of the short right-field porch while providing elite-level defense in the corner outfield. He remains a highly attractive option for any team looking to contend for a title in the upcoming MLB season.