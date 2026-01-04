MLB Rumors: NY Yankees land free agent All-Star with Cody Bellinger still unsigned

One key priority for the New York Yankees appears to be acquiring Cody Bellinger. However, with another potential NL West suitor reportedly emerging for Bellinger, the Yankees have shifted their focus. As a result, they’ve added a free agent and former All-Star to their roster.

According to a report by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have signed Paul DeJong to a minor league contract. DeJong, who played for the Washington Nationals last season, has also been invited to the Yankees’ MLB camp.

DeJong entered free agency in the 2026 offseason, eager to secure a spot with a new MLB team. Now, with this Yankees deal, he has the opportunity to pursue a standout season, following a series of team changes during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The Florida native is among several players the Yankees have signed to minor league deals. Despite the allure of marquee names in free agency, the Bronx Bombers have opted for these strategic additions to deepen their roster.

Paul DeJong #14 of the Washington Nationals bats.

DeJong’s stats from the last season

While playing with the Nationals, a team that faced challenges last season, DeJong endeavored to make a significant impact. Unfortunately, his statistics fell short of expectations, raising concerns among fans about his potential role with the Yankees’ 40-man roster.

In 57 games, DeJong hit 6 home runs, scored 18 runs, and recorded 44 hits. These numbers contribute to uncertainties about his performance, especially as the Yankees embark on their 15th consecutive season without a World Series title.

Amidst this scenario, the Yankees are striving to make a notable impact in the upcoming regular season. However, skepticism remains among the fanbase about the efficacy of their offseason additions and the overall potential for success in the forthcoming campaign.

