Giants make final decision on hiring Bill Belichick as next head coach

The New York Giants need a head coach for the 2026 NFL season. Amid rumors that Bill Belichick was eyeing a return to the league, the franchise has reportedly made its final decision regarding the six-time Super Bowl champion.

After firing Brian Daboll during the 2025 season, the Giants began searching for a high-profile replacement. However, despite widespread speculation, it appears Belichick is not among the team’s preferred options.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants have already narrowed down a list of candidates they want to consider for the 2026 season, and Belichick is not included. The organization is reportedly prioritizing coaches who have remained more closely connected to the NFL in recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who are the candidates for the Giants’ head coach job?

With Belichick out of the mix, the Giants are turning their attention to other notable names. Raanan reports that former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and former Raiders head coach and ex-Giants player Antonio Pierce are among the leading candidates.

One surprising detail is that the Giants have also shown interest in all four current AFC North head coaches: Kevin Stefanski (Browns), Mike Tomlin (Steelers), John Harbaugh (Ravens), and Zac Taylor (Bengals). Among them, Stefanski is reportedly viewed as the top target.

Advertisement

Since the season has not yet concluded, the Giants are currently only permitted to interview McCarthy and Pierce. Still, the front office expects a busy offseason, with the goal of hiring a new head coach before the 2026 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

see also How’s the 2026 NFL Draft order after Raiders vs NY Giants in Week 17?

Will Bill Belichick return to the NFL?

For now, it appears Bill Belichick will remain with the UNC Tar Heels for at least one more season. While his 2025 campaign did not meet expectations, the program believes he can lay the foundation for a more stable future.

Advertisement

Several NFL teams are expected to make coaching changes ahead of the 2026 season, but New York seemed like Belichick’s most realistic landing spot. With that option off the table, his immediate NFL return appears unlikely.