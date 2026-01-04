MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly face strong competition in pursuit of Eugenio Suarez

Eugenio Suarez emerged as one of the standout players during the regular season with the Seattle Mariners, creating significant buzz. As we look ahead to the upcoming 2026 free agency period, rumors surrounding Suarez’s future have intensified. The Boston Red Sox are among the teams speculated to be in strong contention for his services.

According to a report from MLB Marathon, the Pittsburgh Pirates have also surfaced as serious contenders for Suarez. After making waves in the offseason with attempts to sign Japanese standouts posted by MLB, the Pirates are now linked with Suarez in speculation.

Last year, Suarez surprised many in the regular season, delivering an impressive performance at the plate. He smashed 49 home runs overall, splitting the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Mariners after joining Seattle mid-season.

Given the current situation, and with the Pirates’ reported interest, Suarez could soon join a franchise capable of elevating his performance and potentially helping him capture a coveted World Series title.

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI single.

Suarez’s reported suitors

His impressive performance last season has undoubtedly piqued the interest of several franchises. Besides the Red Sox and the Pirates, a few other teams have reportedly shown interest in Suarez. Here are the teams that have emerged as contenders and their reported standings:

Seattle Mariners: Frontrunner

Chicago Cubs: Serious Contenders

Baltimore Orioles: Dark Horse Candidates

Suarez’s highlights in the 2025 MLB campaign

Despite switching teams mid-season, Suarez delivered remarkable performances for both franchises in the regular season, achieving several significant milestones:

The 4-HR Game: On April 26, 2025, while with Arizona, he became the 19th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game.

Combined Stats: He finished the year with 49 home runs and 118 RBIs between Arizona and Seattle, tying his career high for homers.

He finished the year with 49 home runs and 118 RBIs between Arizona and Seattle, tying his career high for homers. The “Warning Sign”: Despite his power, he hit .228 and struggled notably after his trade back to Seattle, posting a .682 OPS in his final 53 games, which has made some teams cautious about committing long-term.

