Yankees Rumors: Team reportedly engages in ongoing talks to acquire Brewers’ star player

Following their recent acquisition, the New York Yankees are focusing their off-season efforts on securing a player who can significantly bolster their roster for the upcoming season. The fanbase is eager for a team capable of challenging the reigning World Series champions, and rumors have surfaced about potential talks with a player from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic has reported that the Yankees are in ongoing discussions with Brewers‘ pitcher Freddy Peralta. This report lends weight to the speculation surrounding the Yankees’ interest in Peralta, highlighting a genuine pursuit of the talented pitcher.

While the Yankees aim to re-sign Cody Bellinger—who has attracted considerable interest from an NL team this offseason—they also see a promising opportunity in acquiring Peralta. Peralta delivered impressive stats during the last regular season with the Brewers, making him an attractive target.

Although Peralta would be a valuable asset in the Yankees’ pursuit of regular season success, numerous teams are eyeing him this offseason. The competition for his signature is intensifying, with other franchises acutely aware of the Yankees’ intentions.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers

Why teams are eyeing Peralta

During a standout campaign with the Brewers, Peralta demonstrated his considerable potential in MLB, particularly following his 2025 season. There are three compelling reasons that explain why the Yankees and other franchises are eager to acquire his services.

Durability: Peralta achieved a career-high with 176.2 innings pitched and 33 starts.

Strikeout Power: He recorded his third consecutive season with over 200 strikeouts.

Value: At an $8 million salary for 2026, Peralta’s contract is considered one of the most favorable for a starting pitcher in baseball.

With these attributes, interest from the Yankees, as well as teams like the Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, underscores Peralta’s potential to enhance any roster in the upcoming MLB season.

