MLB News: Yankees issue official statement on Mookie Betts incident with fans in Game 4

The New York Yankees couldn’t stay silent and felt compelled to officially clarify a few things regarding the incident Mookie Betts faced during their Game 4 victory.

The New York Yankees won Game 4 at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a near-perfect night marred only by an incident involving two fans and Mookie Betts. The issue unfolded when Betts tried to catch a ball in the stadium and was interfered with by fans.

The team couldn’t remain silent, especially with growing pressure from MLB to ban the fans involved. In an official statement, they confirmed that the two fans were ejected from Game 4 due to unacceptable physical contact with Mookie Betts and stated they would not be allowed into Game 5.

“The Yankees and Major League Baseball maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward the type of behavior displayed last night. The fans will not be permitted to attend tonight’s game in any capacity.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the statement did not mention a permanent ban, suggesting the fans who attempted to interfere with Betts may be allowed back at regular-season games or even at a potential Game 6 or 7 in L.A. if the series extends.

Advertisement

Mookie Betts Incident Details

The play in question came from a hit by Gleyber Torres in the bottom of the 1st inning. Betts chased the ball down in left field, leaping to make the catch but was held back when Yankees fans grabbed his arm to prevent him from catching the ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gronkowski Weighs In

Super Bowl champion and former Patriots and Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski revealed on a TV show that he knows one of the fans involved. He described him as a “fun guy” and mentioned they were college friends.

Advertisement