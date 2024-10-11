What happens if the Los Angeles Dodgers lose Game 5 vs the San Diego Padres in the NLDS today?

The Los Angeles Dodgers, led by their star Shohei Ohtani, and the San Diego Padres face off in a do-or-die Game 5 duel in the National League Division Series during the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, led by Shohei Ohtani, have decided to go with Yoshinobu Yamamoto as the starting pitcher for the decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres in the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

The matchup between Yamamoto and Yu Darvish in Game 5 will be historic, as it will mark the first time two Japanese pitchers face each other in a Major League postseason game. Both pitchers have demonstrated their talent and skill, and the duel promises to be exciting.

Yamamoto has struggled in previous matchups against the San Diego Padres, particularly in his first regular-season start. However, the Dodgers are confident that the young pitcher has improved and is ready for the challenge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if the Dodgers lose to the Padres?

If the Los Angeles Dodgers lose Game 5 of the National League Division Series, they will be eliminated from the postseason, and the Padres will advance to the National League Championship Series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres in Game One of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What happens if the Dodgers beat the Padres?

If the Dodgers win Game 5 of the National League Division Series, they will advance to the National League Championship Series, and the Padres will be eliminated from the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

Advertisement