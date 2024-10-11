Trending topics:
MLB

What happens if the Los Angeles Dodgers lose Game 5 vs the San Diego Padres in the NLDS today?

The Los Angeles Dodgers, led by their star Shohei Ohtani, and the San Diego Padres face off in a do-or-die Game 5 duel in the National League Division Series during the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after thrown out at home plate in the fourth inning during Game Four of the Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 09, 2024 in San Diego, California.
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after thrown out at home plate in the fourth inning during Game Four of the Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 09, 2024 in San Diego, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

The Los Angeles Dodgers, led by Shohei Ohtani, have decided to go with Yoshinobu Yamamoto as the starting pitcher for the decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres in the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

The matchup between Yamamoto and Yu Darvish in Game 5 will be historic, as it will mark the first time two Japanese pitchers face each other in a Major League postseason game. Both pitchers have demonstrated their talent and skill, and the duel promises to be exciting.

Yamamoto has struggled in previous matchups against the San Diego Padres, particularly in his first regular-season start. However, the Dodgers are confident that the young pitcher has improved and is ready for the challenge.

What happens if the Dodgers lose to the Padres?

If the Los Angeles Dodgers lose Game 5 of the National League Division Series, they will be eliminated from the postseason, and the Padres will advance to the National League Championship Series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres in Game One of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres in Game One of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

What happens if the Dodgers beat the Padres?

If the Dodgers win Game 5 of the National League Division Series, they will advance to the National League Championship Series, and the Padres will be eliminated from the 2024 MLB Playoffs.








Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

