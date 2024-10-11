Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Aaron Boone issues strong warning to Tigers, Guardians ahead of upcoming ALCS clash

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone already has an idea of what his team’s mindset will be heading into the next phase of the 2024 MLB Playoffs, the American League Championship Series, where they will face either the Detroit Tigers or Cleveland Guardians.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals during Game Four of the Division Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Getty ImagesManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals during Game Four of the Division Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Richard Tovar

The New York Yankees have finally wrapped up the ALDS and advanced to the next stage of the 2024 MLB Playoffs—the ALCS. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone still doesn’t know who their opponent will be (Detroit Tigers or Cleveland Guardians), though he’s clear on his team’s mindset heading into the series with a pennant on the line.

After their win over the Kansas City Royals, Boone acknowledged that while the Yankees aren’t perfect, they’re ready to compete in the ALCS, whether it’s against the Detroit Tigers or the Cleveland Guardians.

“We get to go play for a pennant now. This hopefully is not the end of the road for us, and we expect more. I feel like we’re pretty well-rounded. We’re not perfect by any means, but I’ll take our chances.”

Advertisement

Boone expressed confidence that his team is in a better position compared to previous years, both in terms of roster strength and health, and he believes the Yankees can come out on top in the ALCS, regardless of whether they face the Tigers or Guardians.

Advertisement

Aaron Boone Praises the Royals

During the postgame press conference following their Game 4 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Boone also praised Kansas City, noting that they played tough and performed well throughout the series.

MLB News: Carlos Mendoza sends special message to Mets fan base after NLCS berth clinching

see also

MLB News: Carlos Mendoza sends special message to Mets fan base after NLCS berth clinching

When does the ALCS start?

According to the official 2024 MLB Playoff schedule, Game 1 of the ALCS will take place at Yankee Stadium on October 14. The first two games will be held in New York, with Games 3 and 4 potentially played at Comerica Park or Progressive Field.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jacoby Brissett breaks silence on losing Patriots QB1 job to Drake Maye
NFL

NFL News: Jacoby Brissett breaks silence on losing Patriots QB1 job to Drake Maye

NBA Rumors: Potential Los Angeles Lakers trade could be a game-changer for Anthony Davis
NBA

NBA Rumors: Potential Los Angeles Lakers trade could be a game-changer for Anthony Davis

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert unveils major league changes
Sports

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert unveils major league changes

NBA News: Mavs’ Kyrie Irving disappointed about Team USA omission, entertains surprising option
NBA

NBA News: Mavs’ Kyrie Irving disappointed about Team USA omission, entertains surprising option

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo