MLB News: Aaron Boone issues strong warning to Tigers, Guardians ahead of upcoming ALCS clash

The New York Yankees have finally wrapped up the ALDS and advanced to the next stage of the 2024 MLB Playoffs—the ALCS. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone still doesn’t know who their opponent will be (Detroit Tigers or Cleveland Guardians), though he’s clear on his team’s mindset heading into the series with a pennant on the line.

After their win over the Kansas City Royals, Boone acknowledged that while the Yankees aren’t perfect, they’re ready to compete in the ALCS, whether it’s against the Detroit Tigers or the Cleveland Guardians.

“We get to go play for a pennant now. This hopefully is not the end of the road for us, and we expect more. I feel like we’re pretty well-rounded. We’re not perfect by any means, but I’ll take our chances.”

Boone expressed confidence that his team is in a better position compared to previous years, both in terms of roster strength and health, and he believes the Yankees can come out on top in the ALCS, regardless of whether they face the Tigers or Guardians.

Aaron Boone Praises the Royals

During the postgame press conference following their Game 4 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Boone also praised Kansas City, noting that they played tough and performed well throughout the series.

When does the ALCS start?

According to the official 2024 MLB Playoff schedule, Game 1 of the ALCS will take place at Yankee Stadium on October 14. The first two games will be held in New York, with Games 3 and 4 potentially played at Comerica Park or Progressive Field.