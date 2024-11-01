Top free agent hitter Juan Soto sends a bold message to every MLB team: Who’s ready to step up?

After a thrilling World Series, where the New York Yankees couldn’t pull off a historic comeback, the focus is now on Juan Soto‘s future. The young star, who arrived in New York in a high-profile trade, has sent a bold message to all MLB teams.

As the offseason approaches, Soto’s future will be one of the most discussed topics in the baseball world. MLB fans are watching to see which team Soto will choose and how much he will receive in his new contract.

After the Game 5 loss, Juan Soto was somewhat clear regarding his future: “We’re going to be available to every team. I feel like every team has the same opportunity,” Soto said. “I don’t want to say anybody has the advantage because, at the end of the day, we’re going to look at what we have and how much they want me.”

When Soto was asked about the New York Mets‘ possible interest in his services, he sent a clear message to all MLB teams: “I don’t know what teams are going to come after me. Definitely, I’ll be open to this and every single team. I don’t have any doors closed. I’m gonna be available for all 30 teams.“

How much could Juan Soto’s Free Agency bring in?

Many rumors have surfaced at the end of the MLB season about the amount major league teams would be willing to spend to secure the services of the most coveted free agent today.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, “New magic number is thought to be $700M (or more) — and that’s a solid $700M, not the record $700M contract that’s 97 percent deferred that Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani received from the Dodgers,” he wrote.

Does Soto want to leave the Yankees?

After the Yankees’ loss, Soto has made it clear that he is happy with the city and the team; however, all possibilities in free agency are on the table: “I’m really happy with the city, with the team. But at the end of the day, we will see,” he said. “We’re going to look at every situation, every offer, and [make] a decision from there.”

Which MLB teams are interested in Juan Soto?

According to the New York Post, Jon Heyman reported, “Word is that within two hours of the Yankees losing the World Series to [Shohei] Ohtani’s Dodgers in their Game 5 debacle, eight rival teams checked in with interest, and by Thursday morning, the number was up to 11.”

The Yankees will face stiff competition from other MLB teams also willing to invest heavily to sign Soto. Soon, we’ll know which team will secure baseball’s most coveted free agent.